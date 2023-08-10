Colin Cowherd didn’t hold back his thoughts about Johnny Manziel’s admission of not watching game tape during the quarterback’s time with the Cleveland Browns.

The sports media personality said in a recent episode of “The Herd”:

“Johnny Manziel’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, and Johnny Manziel himself confirmed it…He admits to watching no tape. None. And he’s almost proud of it, almost bragging about it, watched no tape.”

“That's why it's so troubling. He would have told you what he is. He bragged about what he was, and Cleveland went all in.”

Manziel is again in the limelight after the release of his Netflix documentary, which tackles in part his brief stint with the Browns. The AFC North team selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft despite his polarizing personality. Unfortunately, he lasted only two seasons due to injuries and various controversies.

Cowherd’s two takes on Johnny Manziel’s admission

Colin Cowherd made two points regarding Manziel’s revelation of not watching game film. The first one involved fans who devotedly follow the squad even on the road.

Cowherd said:

“Fans make such a financial and emotional commitment to their favorite football teams. This is not baseball. You only have eight home games, sometimes nine. The tailgating, the tickets, the fantasy leagues, the merchandise. Many fans travel to road games, in division road games.”

“A huge emotional – transportation, tickets – financial commitment. And your quarterback won’t commit to watching tape? That is discouraging. It’s hard to wrap your brain around. It’s literally the opposite of what Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota are in their Netflix special.”

His other takeaway involved knowing every detail, even personal ones, regarding quarterbacks.

Cowherd added:

“The media can be fragile, as we know, and they don’t like when GMs and scouts come in, and they ask personal questions to players. Doesn’t bother me a bit, and this is why. I give a free pass to the quarterback position; you ask anything you want to the quarterback.”

“Mom and Dad had a divorce, rumors about dad or brother you don’t get along. Cousins, family, money, I’m going a mile deep. The face of my franchise? Yeah, I wanna know about the coach. I wanna know about Johnny Manziel’s childhood. I wanna know about his parents.”

The 2012 Heisman Trophy did not live up to the hype surrounding him after college football. He played in only 15 NFL games for the Cleveland Browns, finishing with 1,675 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Johnny Manziel also played in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football before landing with the Zappers of Fan-Controlled Football.