Deion Sanders has his work cut out after the walloping his Buffaloes took against the Oregon Ducks in Week 4. The schedule gets tougher for Coach Prime with the USC Trojans, the next giant the Buffs have to face.

On an episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Fox Sports sports analyst Colin Cowherd was emphatic in his stance that the clash was not a winnable one for Colorado.

He discussed the difference between the Oregon Ducks, who have a background in elite recruitment, and the Buffaloes, who have just started, and the scale of the task facing Deion Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Oregon has been recruiting at an elite level for eight years - 10 years. Colorado has been recruiting through a portal for six months," Cowherd said. "One's a great program, and one is a great story. Cinderella finally got into the tournament and played the Tar Heels or the Jayhawks. And that's what it looks like.

"Oregon is a top 10 recruiting machine. They're a marketing promotional Mecca."

Cowherd highlighted the size of the Oregon recruitment machine in comparison to Colorado and Sanders:

"They're one of the best programs on the West Coast; only USC recruits at their level, Denver West one program, and there are many years, Oregon out recruits them. They've won 26 out of 27 at odds, and I'm not rooting for Deion, or against him. I'm rooting for interesting, and he's made Colorado really interesting."

Colin Cowherd's Deion Sanders agenda finally justified

When the Colorado Buffaloes stormed to a 2-0 start to the season with their thrilling win over the TCU Horned Frogs, Colin Cowherd admitted that he had underestimated the team Deion Sanders was building.

"Deion Sanders, I thought he would give the program juice and publicity, and Colorado football needs it. So, I thought it was a good hire, but I didn't think they'd be very good this year because I didn't think you could bring in 75% of your program through the transfer portal and be anything other than inefficient and chaotic and mistake-prone early," Cowherd said.

Cowherd could not believe how quickly the revamped Buffaloes roster took on Sanders' ideas in their very first game.

"I was shocked. Deion Sanders obviously can coach, we saw that at Jackson State. But for a first game! These are 20-year-old kids, they were mistake-free and penalty-free," Cowherd said.

The Buffaloes will continue to inspire confidence and skepticism, but as Cowherd admitted, Colorado is not yet a college football giant. The program has become a marketing goldmine that will appeal to recruits, eventually making it a football Mecca.