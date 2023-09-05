Colin Cowherd believes Deion Sanders' transfer portal strategy paid off in Week 1: "These are 20 year old kids; they were mistake-free, penalty-free"

Colin Cowherd is considered one of the top football analysts in the country. His reaction towards Deion Sanders and his team's performance in the 2023 season opener speaks volumes about the impact Coach Prime had.

The podcast host emphasized how these college kids do not have similar inner squad practice opportunities as NFL players. He suggested that these players had no exposure to preseason games, but they survived the entire game with only six penalties, showcasing a strong connection within the squad.

Colin Cowherd was astonished to see the kids from Deion's team play like NFL athletes, which made him find success in Coach Prime's transfer portal strategy:

"This isn't the NFL. There are no preseason games. There are no inner squad practices.

"These are 20-year-old kids, not 28-year-old NFL players. They were mistake-free, penalty-free, seamless, and smooth. Tip of the cap to Deion and the entire coaching staff."

Colin even compared Deion Sander's coaching skills with the likes of Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly. He pointed out that even these accomplished coaches have faced challenges when entering a team with a high percentage of new players:

"I mean, I've watched Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley bring in 20-25 transfer portal guys, and it's bumpy and rocky early."

Colin Cowherd addresses how Matt Rhule could go 'upset-hunting' against Deion Sander's Colorado in Week 2

Colin Cowherd reckons the Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders could face a tougher challenge against Nebraska.

The heightened expectations from the Week 1 games against TCU may face a reality check. He elaborated on how Matt Rhule and his squad could focus on toppling Colorado after their newfound hype and attention,

Colin Cowherd added:

"Now they play Nebraska. So you know the hype bubble may get popped, Matt Rhule. They're gonna go upset hunting."

In Matt Rhule's Nebraska debut, the team opened with a disappointing 13-0 loss in their Big Ten matchup against Minnesota. The game was described as brutal after the offensive struggles put forth by the team. Surprisingly, Nebraska has lost 20 of their 24 games decided by a single possession.

Meanwhile, Colorado seems to have found their offensive mojo, with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter leading. Shedeur achieved a historic milestone dawning the Colorado uniform, surpassing more than 500 passing yards in a single game.

The Buffs secured one of their best road game victories since 2002 and their first win against a ranked team in the past four years.

