Shannon Sharpe recently applauded Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sander for his unconventional coaching methods. The newest co-host of ESPN's "First Take" dug into Coach Prime's approach to guaranteeing success for his team.

Deion Sanders comes with his own persona, and his presence on the field does not go unnoticed. Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe believes Coach Prime is not a "typical coach."

"You know what I think a lot of is what scared a lot of people away is what you just saw. Right? So he is. They want you to be buttoned up like Coach Saban. They want you to be Kirby Smart. They want you to be someone. He's not a typical coach. He's gonna give you a catchphrase."

Sharpe added that Deion Sanders has a different strategy for coaching a college football team. The former "Undisputed" host took aim at the narratives built against Deion Sanders for overhauling the Colorado roster soon after taking charge.

Many reports showcased how Colorado could be an average team after such drastic changes. Sanders brought in 86 new players to the program during the offseason.

"He's doing it a different way. When you do things a different way, it scares a lot of people because they're used to seeing it that specific way," Shannon Sharpe said.

Shannon Sharpe justifies Deion Sanders' reaction toward reporters postgame

Coach Sanders laid it out for the reporters after securing a 45-42 win against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs. He said he kept "receipts" from the reporters who wrote against his coaching methods and approach.

Shannon Sharpe debuted on ESPN's "First Take" on Monday and did not shy away from discussing Sanders' postgame thoughts. He said the reactions put forth by Coach Prime were because he knew how the reporters would have reacted if the Buffs had lost the game.

Shannon believed Deion Sanders is the best story in college football this year because he has the "best narrative":

"You can win in a lot of different ways, and his players believe in him. Yes, he's the best story in college football. He has the best narrative."

Deion Sanders' roster changes in Boulder might have rang some alarm bells, but after Week 1, the moves seem to have paid off. Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter were impressive in the season-opener, giving credence to the head coach's tactical acumen.

Coach Prime and Colorado football have displayed what it takes to play as a team. With Sanders' experience as a coach and player, he can connect with his roster on both levels.

In the wake of his first victory, Deion Sanders also addressed the struggles for respect faced by Black coaches in college football. He acknowledged how scrutinizing and uncomfortable it is to break new ground.

Despite the challenges, Coach Prime remains determined to lead the Buffs in the right direction.