College Football Schedule Today: TV Channel, Time & Live Stream- 31 August 2023 | College football Week 1

The college football schedule for Thursday is set. With Week 0 already wrapped up, Week 1 is expected to bring even more heat to the season. If you remember, a lot of wild things happened in last year's Week 1, and you can expect a lot of them here once more.

Here's the schedule, alongside where you could watch the games and when.

College football schedule for Thursday

Eleven FBS games are scheduled for Thursday. Here is the full schedule. All times are ET:

7 p.m.

Elon vs. Wake Forest, ACC Network

St. Francis (PA) vs. Western Michigan, ESPN+

Kent State vs. UCF, FS1

Rhode Island vs. Georgia State, ESPN+

7:30 p.m.

NC State vs. UConn, CBS Sports

8 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota, Fox

Florida vs. Utah, ESPN

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Tulsa, ESPN+

NC A&T vs. UAB, ESPN+

10 p.m.

Southern Utah vs. Arizona State, Pac-12 Network

Which games should you watch?

Many people believe that the Florida vs. Utah matchup is the highlight of Thursday's schedule. The Utes come in as the heavy underdogs, although they will be basically playing on home turf at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake.

According to Sports Illustrated, analysts unanimously pick the Gators. However, they believe the game will still be closer than one might think, with predicted point spreads regularly in single digits. Only one analyst predicted an upset, citing the close loss Utah suffered in The Swamp in last year's opener as a major driving factor.

Here's a look at the other games on today's college football schedule (via Sports Illustrated):

Elon vs. Wake Forest : Mitch Griffis takes the helm after Sam Hartman against a seemingly overmatched Elon defense

: Mitch Griffis takes the helm after Sam Hartman against a seemingly overmatched Elon defense Kent State vs. UCF : Knights are a consensus pick to take this due to uncertainties regarding Kent State heading into the season

: Knights are a consensus pick to take this due to uncertainties regarding Kent State heading into the season Rhode Island vs. Georgia State : Georgia State picked over Rhode Island as they look to do better this year, having experienced numerous second-half meltdowns last season

: Georgia State picked over Rhode Island as they look to do better this year, having experienced numerous second-half meltdowns last season NC State vs. UConn : QB Brennan Armstrong and the NC State offense look to lock horns with UConn's experienced offensive line

: QB Brennan Armstrong and the NC State offense look to lock horns with UConn's experienced offensive line Nebraska vs. Minnesota : Both teams featuring a lot of different names

: Both teams featuring a lot of different names South Dakota vs. Missouri: Missouri picked over South Dakota as they're bringing back four big starters on offense, including WR Luther Burden

Missouri picked over South Dakota as they're bringing back four big starters on offense, including WR Luther Burden Southern Utah vs. Arizona State: Highly touted young starting QB Jaden Rashada is expected to lead the Sun Devils over Southern Utah