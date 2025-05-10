Colorado CB DJ McKinney has 1-word reaction to Kaidon Salter shooting buckets at Thunder vs Nuggets game 

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter wasn't only present at the Denver Nuggets' Game 3 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also got to make a free throw on the court before the teams took over.

Salter's participation was posted by the Nuggets on their Instagram account, and Colorado defensive back DJ McKinney had a short reaction comment to the quarterback's performance.

"Tuff," McKinney said.

Reactions to Kaidon Salter's opening shot. - Source: Instagram@nuggets

To his credit, Salter looked poised on the court. He took his time, got nothing but net and even hit a smooth celebration with Rocky the Mountain Lion.

The Buffaloes' quarterback seemingly brought good fortune to the Nuggets, as they were able to escape with a 113-104 overtime victory against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, taking a 2-1 series lead.

Salter is preparing for his first season at Colorado after spending four years for the Liberty Flames. He threw for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions last season, but is one year removed from passing for 2,876 yards and 32 scores. He also ran for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023.

He will look to finish his college career with a strong season for Coach Prime's Buffs. To do so, he will have to hold off true freshman JuJu Lewis, who is expected to challenge for the top quarterback spot. Salter's experience could be the difference in the position. battle.

As for McKinney, he is expected to start at cornerback in his second season in Boulder. Last year, he totaled 61 tackles, eight pass breakups, a forced fumble and three interceptions in his first year with the Buffaloes after spending two seasons at Oklahoma State.

Coach Prime looking for a potential successor to Kaidon Salter?

While Kaidon Salter's situation with the Colorado Buffaloes is a pretty straightforward competition with JuJu Lewis, the true freshman signal caller could be facing more competition than initially expected.

Coach Prime recently met with Downey High School quarterback Oscar Rios, who is set to visit Boulder on Jun. 20. According to 247 Sports, Rios is a 4-star recruit and the 10th-ranked quarterback from the Class of 2026. Rios will visit Boulder in June.

Deion Sanders also extended an offer to Kayd Coffman, a 4-star recruit who's committed to the Michigan State Spartans.

While the moves could generate initial buzz and there could even be questions about Lewis' future, the reality is that Colorado could have only two quarterbacks on the roster for the 2026 season. The program simply needs to add more players to the depth chart for 2026 and beyond.

