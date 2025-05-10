  • home icon
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (May 9) | Game 3, 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 10, 2025 03:31 GMT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets - Game Three - Source: Getty

The OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets battle Friday for Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup, with the series knotted at 1-1 after both squads secured pivotal victories in the first two games.

Below is the box score for Game 3 of the OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Round 2 series.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jalen Williams16:4811144666.71250.0221000100112
Chet Holmgren16:58167061154.51425.03475.03401002
Isaiah Hartenstein11:538624757.1000.0010.024011212
Luguentz Dort13:572121520.0030.0000.00100116
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander19:225942825.0020.01333.327101110
Jaylin Williams07:033001250.011100000.0000000-2
Alex Caruso10:03001030.0010.0000.0001001-1
Cason Wallace11:502211250.0010.0000.0111010-2
Isaiah Joe03:052201250.0010.0000.0110002-2
Aaron Wiggins09:017113560.01333.3000.00101010
TOTALS563315235145.141822.261060.09203359-
Denver Nuggets player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Michael Porter Jr.18:4915205683.33310022100020010-8
Aaron Gordon19:405241425.01250.0221000200012
Nikola Jokić18:388912922.2040.044100091052-10
Christian Braun19:223301425.01333.3000.0030112-10
Jamal Murray21:0611134757.11250.0221000121021
Russell Westbrook10:295122540.0020.01250.00110001
Peyton Watson09:0242011100111001425.00200015
Zeke Nnaji02:54000000.0000.0000.0000000-6
TOTALS512310163644.471741.2121675.00204278-
OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Game recap

Just like in Game 2, the Thunder came out hot, jumping to a 28-22 lead in the opening quarter as Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren flourished against Denver’s zone defense. OKC also drew two early fouls on Nikola Jokic, who had fouled out the previous game.

Denver rallied in the second quarter, with Michael Porter Jr. knocking down tough shots to give the Nuggets their first lead at 39-38. But the Thunder countered with an 11-3 run to go ahead 49-42 with just under five minutes remaining in the half.

OKC maintained control heading into halftime, leading 56-51 while holding Jokic to only eight points on 2-of-9 shooting, including 0-of-4 from 3-point range.

Porter paced Denver with 15 points on a sharp 5-of-6 shooting, while Holmgren (16 points, seven rebounds) and Williams (11 points, four assists) anchored OKC’s first-half effort.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
