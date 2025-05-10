OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (May 9) | Game 3, 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals

The OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets battle Friday for Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup, with the series knotted at 1-1 after both squads secured pivotal victories in the first two games.

Below is the box score for Game 3 of the OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Round 2 series.

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets box score

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jalen Williams 16:48 11 1 4 4 6 66.7 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 Chet Holmgren 16:58 16 7 0 6 11 54.5 1 4 25.0 3 4 75.0 3 4 0 1 0 0 2 Isaiah Hartenstein 11:53 8 6 2 4 7 57.1 0 0 0.0 0 1 0.0 2 4 0 1 1 2 12 Luguentz Dort 13:57 2 1 2 1 5 20.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 1 6 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 19:22 5 9 4 2 8 25.0 0 2 0.0 1 3 33.3 2 7 1 0 1 1 10 Jaylin Williams 07:03 3 0 0 1 2 50.0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 Alex Caruso 10:03 0 0 1 0 3 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -1 Cason Wallace 11:50 2 2 1 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 1 0 1 0 -2 Isaiah Joe 03:05 2 2 0 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 2 -2 Aaron Wiggins 09:01 7 1 1 3 5 60.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 TOTALS 56 33 15 23 51 45.1 4 18 22.2 6 10 60.0 9 20 3 3 5 9 -

Denver Nuggets player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Michael Porter Jr. 18:49 15 2 0 5 6 83.3 3 3 100 2 2 100 0 2 0 0 1 0 -8 Aaron Gordon 19:40 5 2 4 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 Nikola Jokić 18:38 8 9 1 2 9 22.2 0 4 0.0 4 4 100 0 9 1 0 5 2 -10 Christian Braun 19:22 3 3 0 1 4 25.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 1 1 2 -10 Jamal Murray 21:06 11 1 3 4 7 57.1 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 0 1 2 1 0 2 1 Russell Westbrook 10:29 5 1 2 2 5 40.0 0 2 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Peyton Watson 09:02 4 2 0 1 1 100 1 1 100 1 4 25.0 0 2 0 0 0 1 5 Zeke Nnaji 02:54 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -6 TOTALS 51 23 10 16 36 44.4 7 17 41.2 12 16 75.0 0 20 4 2 7 8 -

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Game recap

Just like in Game 2, the Thunder came out hot, jumping to a 28-22 lead in the opening quarter as Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren flourished against Denver’s zone defense. OKC also drew two early fouls on Nikola Jokic, who had fouled out the previous game.

Denver rallied in the second quarter, with Michael Porter Jr. knocking down tough shots to give the Nuggets their first lead at 39-38. But the Thunder countered with an 11-3 run to go ahead 49-42 with just under five minutes remaining in the half.

OKC maintained control heading into halftime, leading 56-51 while holding Jokic to only eight points on 2-of-9 shooting, including 0-of-4 from 3-point range.

Porter paced Denver with 15 points on a sharp 5-of-6 shooting, while Holmgren (16 points, seven rebounds) and Williams (11 points, four assists) anchored OKC’s first-half effort.

