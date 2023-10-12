Colorado coach Deion Sanders reveals what 'turns him on'

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders recently shared a unique source of motivation — ‘being doubted’. The Buffs boast a 4-2 record this season, a massive improvement from their 1-11 record last season.

On "The Colorado Football Coaches Show," Sanders said:

"I love when they bet against me. That kind of turns me on."

However, Deion Sanders continues to demand more from his team. His dissatisfaction with the team's reliance on quarterback Shedeur Sanders to lead comebacks was evident. He stressed the need for a collective effort.

"We can’t rely on Shedeur [Sanders] to put on his cape every darn week and be Superman and bring us back. We gotta stop that," said Coach Prime.

Sanders was not happy with the recent win against Arizona State and knows that Colorado has the potential to perform better.

"We’re better than what we displayed, and we will show that this week."

As Colorado continues its season, Sanders is determined to overcome challenges and elevate the team's performance. Looking ahead, the Buffaloes face Stanford and tough conference opponents in UCLA, Oregon State, and Washington State.

Colorado vs. Stanford: What to expect from the Buffs?

Deion Sanders is ready to guide the Colorado Buffaloes through the second half of the season. However, the team's slow starts are a cause for concern. The Buffs, with a 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) record, have become reliant on second-half comebacks.

They are outscoring opponents 74-35 in the fourth quarter. However, the first half has been a challenge, with a 121-72 point deficit. Friday's matchup against Stanford will provide an opportunity for fans to witness if the Buffs can overcome their first-half struggles.

"We're better than that. We're better than what we're showing, and we're going to prove it."

Even though the Buffs have started slow, they have managed victories through fourth-quarter rallies against teams like Colorado State and Arizona State.

The Stanford Cardinal currently have a 1-4 record and are coming off a bye week. Their defense has given up only 24 points in the first quarter. In contrast to the Colorado Buffaloes, they are struggling in the second quarter, conceding 73 points.

As the Buffs enter a demanding six-game home stretch against nationally ranked teams, they’ll aim to deliver a consistent 60-minute performance.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders said it was important to find a solution to the slow starts.

"We just can't afford to keep doing that. Against good teams, it's gonna catch up," said Shedeur Sanders.

Coach Prime has addressed the issue with the team and coaching staff. With the Buffs ready to face Stanford, the spotlight will be on their ability to break the trend of slow starts.