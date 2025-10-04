Colorado QB Julian Lewis hard launches girlfriend Josie on national BFs day with adorable unseen couple picture

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis has not had a smooth ride in Boulder after falling from grace as Kaidon Salter's backup under Coach Prime during the 2025 season. After getting a lot of hype when he decommitted from the USC Trojans to join the Buffs last season, Lewis was expected to be departed quarterback Shedeur Sanders' eventual successor this season, but has played few snaps.

On Friday, the talented Buffs quarterback posted an adorable picture on his Instagram stories of himself and his girlfriend Josie Ausman on Boyfriend's Day. The couple had their hands around each other in the black and white-themed picture.

"My love," Julian Lewis captioned it.

Lewis' IG stories

Julian Lewis gets protection from Coach Prime

When he joined the Colorado Buffaloes last year, Julian Lewis became the highest-rated prospect in Coach Prime's 2025 recruitment class. Lewis even trained with last year's stars, Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, including being included in the team for the Alamo Bowl against the BYU Cougars, further increasing the hype around him as the intended 2025 QB1.

Lewis lost out to Salter as the Buffs' QB1, but was ahead of Ryan Staub in the pecking order. Colorado coach Deion Sanders has alternated between Staub and Salter as his starting quarterback this season, as the Buffaloes have fallen to a 2-3 record. Lewis was only introduced briefly during the Buffs' 31-7 Week 2 win against the Delaware Blue Hens.

During his weekly news conference, Coach Prime revealed why he has been protective of Julian Lewis instead of utilizing him more as Colorado's offense has faltered in the absence of Shedeur Sanders.

"He’s just young," Deion Sanders said. "You can’t throw everything at him. You don’t want to do that. You don’t want him to feel like he failed, so you’ve got to proceed with caution. Some guys want you to just throw them in there, but I’m too protective. I love the kid and I want the kid to be successful.

“I love the kid, and I want the kid to be successful. So we’re very protective on what we do with him and what we can do with him, and really how we call things with him. We want him to be in the situation to excel.”

In his nascent college football career, Julian Lewis has gone 2-of-4 for eight yards in his sole game as relief for Kaidon Salter, with calls from fans for him to redshirt this season.

