Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has "zero drama" advice for his followers via latest IG story

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has not been a stranger to the headlines ever since he followed his father, coach Deion Sanders, from Jackson State to Boulder. He garnered as much attention for his gridiron exploits as his off-field endeavors.

Sanders pioneered viral celebration trends, released a rap song, walked the fashion runways in Paris and became the most marketable player in college sports. Most recently, he posted a graphic on his Instagram stories with a message for his followers:

"The real flex is being able to have zero drama in your life," the quote read.

Shedeur Sanders could be impacted by family drama

Shedeur Sanders has often been in the spotlight with his family a part of the media circus that usually follows the patriarch, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, wherever he goes.

Although the Sanders have embraced the media spotlight, the quarterback's brother, safety Shilo Sanders, declared bankruptcy according to The Athletic due to damages from an altercation in 2015.

In an interview with "The Denver Post," draft analyst Dave Syvertsen opined that Shilo's off-field troubles could impact Shedeur's draft status when the time comes for him to be drafted into the NFL.

“I don’t want to use [Shilo's bankruptcy] against Shedeur, (but) I do think he’s going to have to know he’s going to have a bull’s eye on him that, ‘Daddy got you everywhere you went in life,’” Syvertsen said. “Now that you’re a professional, you’ve got to do this on your own, you’ll have the opportunity to do it — no more following dad. You’re on your own once you’re in the league."

Shedeur Sanders has also courted controversy during the off-season with his social media posts where he attacked former Colorado Buffaloes player Xavier Smith, who complained about Coach Prime's treatment of players he did not fancy.

Both fans and analysts raised concerns about whether the outspoken quarterback's social media antics would have an impact on his draft stock with NFL teams potentially seeking to pass on the drama that comes with the QB.

“It’s simply just another unknown fact — we don’t know how (either Shilo or Shedeur) handle humility at the end of the day. You can answer that question with a lot of prospects. But you can’t answer that question with them," Syvertsen said.

It'll be interesting to see how Shedeur Sanders' personal life impacts his professional future.