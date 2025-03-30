Colorado standout Travis Hunter receives Biletnikoff trophy, becomes first player in Buffs history to win this honor

Two-way star Travis Hunter had a very successful 2024 campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes. He led them to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl showdown against the BYU Cougars, which the Buffaloes lost 36-14. Hunter was influential on both sides of the ball, which led to him winning multiple honors and awards.

The 31st annual Biletnikoff took place on Saturday. It was hosted at the basketball arena in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee. A clip of Travis Hunter at the ceremony has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, we see Travis Hunter dressed sharply in an all-white suit to receive the Fred Biltenikoff Award. He posed with the members of the committee, along with the award, on stage. The two-way star is the Colorado Buffaloes' first Biletnikoff Award winner in the program's history.

You can check out the clip below:

This is not the only achievement Hunter had for the 2024 season. He was also honored with the Walter Camp Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, Lott Trophy and Paul Hornung Award while being named a Consensus All-American.

Travis Hunter also won the 2024 Heisman trophy, given to the best college football player of the season. He became the Buffs' first Heisman winner since Rashaan Salaam in 1994. He beat other competitors like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and Miami's Cam Ward in voting.

The two-way star decided to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Hunter is projected to be a top-three prospect next month. However, there is still an air of uncertainty about his ability to continue playing both sides of the ball professionally in the league.

NFL analyst believes Travis Hunter's draft depends on what happens on the first night

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt had an interesting take on Travis Hunter's draft projection. According to him, the two-way star's position will depend on which team drafts him next month.

Brandt then explained his perspective by giving the example of the first two teams in the draft, the Titans and the Browns, and how they look at the Colorado star.

"Travis Hunter from the University of Colorado," Brandt said. "There is his official NFL draft profile lists him as cornerback slash wide receiver, not wide receiver slash cornerback, cornerback first."

"Brown's general manager Andrew Barry, said he views Hunter as a wide receiver first, but they can also make his impact at corner. Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Hunter would probably start at corner, and then you find ways to inject them as the offense gets more comfortable, completely polar opposites."

Hunter has expressed his own desire to continue playing both sides of the ball in the NFL. It will be interesting to see how it works out for him in the coming days ahead.

