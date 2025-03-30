Analyst urges Giants to trade Malik Nabers to Patriots, pair Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter together in draft

The New York Giants have the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. They were one of the quarterback-needy teams following a disappointing 3-14 campaign in 2024. The team continues to revamp its roster for the upcoming season and NFL analyst Matt Couture had an interesting suggestion for Brian Daboll's team.

On Saturday, Couture explained on X how the Giants could pair Colorado teammates Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter together. He explained that Daboll and his team could trade wide receiver Malik Nabers, whom they drafted last year with the 6th overall pick, to the Patriots for the fourth overall pick and then get Sanders and Travis Hunter with consecutive picks.

"Giants should just trade Nabers for #4 and pair up Hunter with Sanders again."

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have been playing together since their Jackson State days. Last season, they were key players on Coach Prime's offense and helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. Hunter ended up winning the Heisman, while Shedeur Sanders was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The Giants, however, have temporarily addressed their quarterback needs through free agency. After signing Jameis Winston, they brought in Russell Wilson on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million. They could still look to draft a young rookie like Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward and have them learn and develop under a veteran like Wilson.

On the other hand, they could decide to bring in Travis Hunter with the third overall pick. This could provide projected starter Russell Wilson with more options and firepower on offense. Even if the team trades up to get both Sanders and Hunter, the Colorado quarterback might potentially serve as Wilson's backup in the 2025 season.

Super Bowl champ turned analyst makes his thoughts clear on the Giants drafting Shedeur Sanders

Super Bowl LIII star Jason McCourty shared his feelings about the Colorado quarterback landing in New York. He appeared on the latest episode of the Talkin' Ball with Pat Leonard podcast. McCourty said that Brian Daboll and his team should draft Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick if they see him in their long-term plans.

"It's kind of twofold because if I'm Joe Schoen and I'm looking at the board and I feel a guy like Travis Hunter is there at No.3, he's a guy that can completely change our organization, can possibly be a gold jacket type of player," McCourty said.

"But if you're John Mayer as ownership, you may be looking and, you may be talking to people around the league in different circles," the analyst added. "And if the talk is that Shedeur Sanders could be a quarterback for the next 10 to 15 years, I'm telling management, 'Get me a quarterback here for the future.'"

Getting Russell Wilson has certainly made things interesting for the New York Giants. It will be interesting to see what decision they make at the draft which could potentially have a big impact on the franchise's future.

