“Come on home Bucky”: Michael Irvin sends a message to Deion Sanders’ son amid Cowboys conversation

Deion Sanders is at the center of the Dallas Cowboys head coaching saga. Former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has joined in the action, too. After the Cowboys let go of Mike McCarthy following a disappointing 7-10 season, Coach Prime has emerged as a high-profile candidate for the role.

Irvin appeared on "SPEAK" and delivered a message to Sanders' eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as 'Bucky.'

“I would love to see Bucky. I would love to see Bucky running around, running his company [Well Off Media]. I used to put him in garbage cans when he was a kid, playing with him, and now to have him in there... Bucky, come on home and bring your dad with ya. Come on home Bucky and bring your did with you,” Irvin said.

Sanders, currently at the helm of the Colorado Buffaloes, has turned heads since arriving in Boulder in 2023. He transformed the program from a 1-win season to a 9-4 campaign in just two seasons.

Coach Prime acknowledged his respect for owner Jerry Jones when asked about the Cowboys' rumors.

“I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing,” he told ESPN. "But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

Michael Irvin reveals what Deion Sanders and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about

Michael Irvin gave fans a peek behind the curtain regarding Deion Sanders’ conversation with the Cowboys owner. Whispers of Coach Prime stepping in to coach quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have put the NFL world on its toes.

Irvin revealed details of his chat with Sanders during his appearance on "SPEAK."

“When I talked to Deion this morning, he said to me, ‘No, it’s not— I can tell you we did talk about these things, but Michael, that’s it. We can’t go any further with that.’ I was like, ‘No, no, no, I got a big mouth, I won’t go too far with it, but I appreciate you telling me that,” Irvin said. [03:20]

“Because that means good conversations are being held. Not just a conversation—good conversations are being held. And I want to shade you up and mix those conversations, keep them going, if you know what I mean."

Coach Prime has a history with the Cowboys, playing for them from 1995-1999 and winning the Super Bowl XXX in 1996 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

