Conference realignment: Why is Sacramento State filing application with NCAA?

The Sacramento State Hornets have changed their conference five times so far. They joined the Big Sky Conference in 1996 and have been playing as part of it at the FCS level.

However, reports indicate that the Hornets are filing an application with the NCAA. So, what is this all about?

Why is Sacramento State filling an application with NCAA?

According to college football insider Pete Thamel on Wednesday, the Sacramento State Hornets are planning to file an application with the NCAA this week. This is to request a potential transition from the FCS to the FBS level.

"Sources: Sacramento State plans to file an application with the NCAA this week to transition from FCS to FBS in football. They plan to do so as independent. The school has already filed a waiver to transition as independent in football, which requires NCAA approval," Thamel tweeted.

If approved by the NCAA, the Hornets will no longer be part of the Big Sky Conference. But why does the program need a waiver? Because it will be making its transition while not receiving an invitation from another conference.

Last season, the Hornets had an underwhelming 3-9 campaign in the Big Sky. Despite this, they have made some aggressive hirings. For example, they brought in ex-UNLV defensive coordinator Brendan Marion as the team's new head coach last December. The basketball program also brought former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby as its head coach.

A few months ago, the SAC-12 committee was formed. This was to help the Hornets become a member of the Pac-12 as the conference welcomes teams like Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State in 2026.

California Senator Angelique Ashby expressed her perspective on how she feels the program is ready to play in the Pac-12. During the recent conference alignment, the Pac-12 was left with just two teams during the 2024 season.

"This committee is on a mission to show the whole country what we here in Sacramento already know, that the Sac State Hornets are a force to be reckoned with on every field, court, pitch, track and course in the country," Ashby said. "They are absolutely Pac 12 ready!"

What is the outcome of the Sacramento State Hornets transitioning to the FBS?

According to the program's president, Luke Woods, this upcoming season might be the team's final campaign in the Big Sky. If the NCAA approves their transition application, the Hornets will become ineligible to play in the 2025 postseason.

The program will become independent in the FBS in 2026, making it ineligible for that postseason as well. However, the school will regain its eligibility in 2027.

The Sacramento State Hornets have won seven conference titles. It will be interesting to see if they become the next team to make a name for themselves at the FBS level.

