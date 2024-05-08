“Congrats G” - Graham Mertz’s GF Alexis Loomans reacts as Gators star celebrates graduation via IG snaps

Florida Gators senior quarterback Graham Mertz had a lot to celebrate this weekend. Alongside 99 other Gators, Mertz donned the academic regalia to graduate from the University of Florida.

His girlfriend, Alexis Loomans, couldn't contain her pride, congratulating the Gators QB for his achievement. She wrote:

“Congrats G💙”

Screenshot via Instagram

The 23-year-old Kansas native shared his achievement with fans on Instagram, posting a series of snaps from graduation day. One particularly striking photo featured Mertz applauding alongside fellow graduates.

Another showed him looking sharp in all-black attire, as he posed with the alligator in the team’s locker room; a nod to his Gator pride. However, Mertz's scenic pose at the iconic Ben Hill Griffith Stadium stole the spotlight. He captioned the post:

"THIS IS ... THE SWAMP"

Florida Gators flying under the radar on back of Graham Mertz

The Florida Gators will aim to defy expectations in the 2024 season riding on the leadership of quarterback Graham Mertz. Despite a pedestrian previous season, ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic believes the Gators have the potential to surprise the CFB world.

“I would love to see them add another receiver; maybe another DB. But I think that there are a lot of reasons that this team could exceed expectations,” said Cubelic on his podcast, The Cube.

Mertz is returning for his senior season with impressive stats from the previous season; a 73% completion rate, 2,903 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. Taking a dig at critics, Cubelic said:

“I don’t understand why folks can’t get excited about or don’t like or for whatever reason, don’t think Mertz is very good.”

The experience and proficiency of the Gators QB as a pocket passer will provide stability to Billy Napier's offensive strategy, offering hope for an exciting season ahead. As they fly under the radar, the Gators are ready to prove doubters wrong and reclaim their status as contenders for the national championship.

