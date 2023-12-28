$527,000 NIL-valued Graham Mertz’s GF Alexis Loomans shares stunning snap of the couple twinning in all-black outfits

The Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz is spending the off-season with his supermodel girlfriend Alexis Loomans. Taking to Instagram, Loomans posted a mirror selfie of them together in what looked like a date night outfit.

Mertz and Loomans were twinning in an all-black ensemble. The latter wore a sleeveless string gown while her beau looked dapper in a black turtleneck, pairing it with a bomber jacket and trousers.

Let's take a look at the snap from Alexis Loomans:

Screenshot via Instagram (@alexis_loomans)

The quarterback and the 2023 Miss USA second runner-up, one of the power couples in the college football landscape, celebrated their first anniversary in November 2023.

Who is Alexis Loomans?

Loomans is not just a pretty face. She emerged as a beauty queen with a unique sports connection. Crowned Miss Wisconsin Teen USA in 2018 and later Miss Wisconsin, she secured the No. 3 spot in the 2023 Miss USA contest in October.

Not just confined to pageantry, Alexis Loomans recently made a striking appearance in the sports world, throwing the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game.

Her connection with football star Graham Mertz dates back to their university days at the University of Wisconsin.

Where will Graham Mertz play in 2024?

Amidst speculation about his future, Graham Mertz declared his return to the Florida Gators for the 2024 season. He thus quashed rumors of a potential NFL draft entry. Mertz tweeted:

"One more year... 🐊 #UnfinishedBusiness"

After an amazing collegiate career that began in 2019 with the Wisconsin Badgers, Mertz transferred to Florida in 2023. The decision to return in his sixth season will help the Gators turn things around, who faced a challenging end to the 2023 season, losing their last five games and finishing 5-7.

The QB's return is a game-changer for the Gators, considering the departure of backup quarterback Max Brown, who entered the transfer portal. Mertz boasts experience and impressive stats, including 2,903 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and a 72.9 percent completion rate in the 2023 season. He’ll be a key asset for the team in 2024.

