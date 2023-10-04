Miss USA second runner up Alexis Loomans displays her love for Gators QB Graham Mertz on Boyfriend’s Day - "To my favorite person in the world"

It looks like Alexis Loomans is not shy when it comes to showing her love and affection for her boyfriend Graham Mertz. The Florida Gators quarterback met Loomans while he was still playing for the Wisconsin Badgers. And recently, their relationship has been one of the trending topics in the college football world.

Alexis Loomans is also quite successful in her own career path just like her football boyfriend. The model recently won the Miss Wisconsin title earlier this year and came third in the Miss USA competition. Since October 3 is celebrated as National Boyfriend's Day, the young dazzling model took to social media to celebrate her relationship with Graham Mertz.

She recently took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself and Mertz together during one of the games of the Florida Gators. Loomans accompanied the picture with a heartwarming caption for her boyfriend, which read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Alexis Loomans shows her affection for Graham Mertz

happy national bf day to my favorite person in the world! see you in t-8 hours :) Love you forever"

Mertz also shared this story on his Instagram with a white heart. Loomans started posting Graham Mertz on her socials in December last year. This led to many speculating that it marked the beginning of their romantic relationship with each other.

She has been at the Swamp for games against McNeese and Tennessee this season after Graham Mertz transferred to Florida this season. The couple had gone viral after she was seen exchanging a passionate kiss with her quarterback boyfriend when they defeated Tennesse 29-16.

Expand Tweet

After winning the Miss Wisconsin title, she was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch during the baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates in August. Apart from this, she also achieved another milestone in her modeling career when she walked the ramp as a runway model for Jovani during the 2023 New York Fashion Week.

Alexis Loomans is pursuing a Political Science major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Apart from moving forward with her modeling career, she is also looking forward to building a successful name in the world of real estate business.

Alexis Loomans finished third in the Miss USA contest last month

After being crowned Miss Wisconsin in August, Alexis Loomans earned a spot in the Miss USA contest that was held on September 29. She finished third in the contest and was the first contestant from Wisconsin to be placed in the top five since 1974.

Expand Tweet

Loomans will continue her journey in the world of fashion. And it will be interesting to see what awaits her in the world of fashion.