Who is Graham Mertz's girlfriend, Alexis Loomans? Meet the Florida Gators QB's college sweetheart

Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz seems to be enjoying a great life both on and off the field. Graham Mertz made headlines when he transferred from Wisconsin to Florida for this season. But another aspect of his life that has grabbed the attention of the college football world is his relationship with his stylish girlfriend, Alexis Loomans.

Both Mertz and Loomans met when the quarterback was playing for Wisconsin. They seem to have been dating since December last year because that is when Alexis Loomans started posting Graham Mertz on her social media. Just like her college football boyfriend, Loomans is also making a name for herself in the world of modeling.

Five years ago, Alexis was crowned as Miss Wisconsin Teen USA. Moreover, this year in May, she won the coveted Miss Wisconsin title, earning her a slot in the Miss USA 2023 competition later this month.

She was then invited to throw the first pitch during the baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates back in August. She did so by wearing her Miss Wisconsin sash and crown.

Not only this, but she also has a massive following of over 20k people on Instagram. Alexis also collaborates with various brands and works as a brand ambassador for clothing brands such as Jovani, Portia, and Scarlett.

Just a few weeks ago, Alexis Loomans was also a runway model for the 2023 New York Fashion Week, where she flaunted the Jovani runway. She is currently studying political science in Wisconsin. But the 21-year-old later wants to continue expanding her network as a model and influencer.

After Graham Mertz transferred to Florida for this season, his girlfriend has been a part of every game that he has played till now, making her debut in the Swamp during their game against McNeese State. She has been trending recently because of her smooch with Mertz after securing a huge upset win over Tennessee last weekend.

Alexis Loomans is becoming a college sensation after kissing Graham Mertz during their upset win over Tennessee

Graham Mertz had a great game last weekend, as the Florida Gators defeated Tennessee by 29-16. The young quarterback recorded 166 passing yards and one touchdown during that game.

Alexis Loomans was also in attendance for that game and shared many stories on Instagram that day. She was seen wearing a Florida crop top and her boyfriend's No.15 on her jersey. Alexis was seen hugging Mertz before the game and even gave him a kiss from the stands after they defeated Tennessee.