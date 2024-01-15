Florida Gators’ QB Graham Mertz’s GF Alexis Loomans flaunts stunning red dress for Miss America

The Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz’s girlfriend, Alexis Loomans, took to Instagram to share her look for the Miss America event. The Miss USA 2023 second runner-up flaunted a red dress she wore for the event on Sunday.

Loomans has been a beauty pageant contestant since her teens. She won the Miss Wisconsin Teen title many years ago and has made quite a career as a model. And she regularly shares her fashionable looks with her fans on social media.

Here’s the picture Loomans shared on IG.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Dressed by Jovani Fashions for Miss America tonight,” Loomans wrote in her Instagram story.

Screenshot from Instagram

Loomans cheered for Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke of Wisconsin as she passed off her baton to this year’s winner, Madison Marsh.

Mertz met his girlfriend while playing for the Wisconsin Badgers and the couple has been together since.

Also read: Gators’ QB Graham Mertz gives fans a sneak peek into romantic date night with GF Alexis Loomans

Can Graham Mertz take Florida to the playoffs?

Graham Mertz came into the Florida setup before the 2023 season, promising glory days for the Gators. But the team finished almost exactly where they were in 2022. But the quarterback left his mark on the team and would hope to improve his performance in 2024.

Mertz threw for a career-high 2,903 passing yards for the Gators, surpassing the previous tally of 2,136 passing yards he threw for Wisconsin in 2022. He also threw 20 passing touchdowns and three of his 358 pass attempts were intercepted.

The Gators will need a lot more from their QB to be SEC contenders again.

Also read: Is Florida’s Graham Mertz declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft? Gators QB’s availability for next season explored