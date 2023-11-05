Connor Stalions breaks silence on his resignation amid uncertainties around Jim Harbaugh's alleged involvement in Michigan sign-stealing scandal

On Friday night, it was announced that Michigan Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions was resigning from his position with the program. He has been one of the most notable people as of late as the head of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal where he would travel to future opponents' games, something that is prohibited by the NCAA.

Connor Stalions and his attorney provided a statement to The Athletic regarding his resignation as an assistant coach from the Michigan Wolverines.

"As he informed the school earlier today, Connor chose to resign because recent stories regarding his time with the University of Michigan have created a distraction for the team. He hopes his resignation will help the team and coaching staff focus on tomorrow's game and the remainder of the season. Connor also wants to make it clear that, to his knowledge, neither Coach Harbaugh, or any other coach or staff member, told anyone to break any rules or were aware of improper conduct regarding the recent allegations of advanced scouting."

This is something that is very interesting as his resignation could be something to help Michigan avoid punishment by the Big Ten Conference.

How does Connor Stalions' scandal compare to the Houston Astros scandal?

As you can see in the statement provided to The Athletic, Connor Stalions mentioned he was never told to break rules. While that may be true, the constant issues surrounding the program since January provide a bit of insight into how the University of Michigan football program could be running under coach Jim Harbaugh.

The sign-stealing scandal has gotten multiple Big Ten Conference members up in arms, wanting an example to be made of the Wolverines.

If you cross over sports, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred stated the embarrassment coming from the Houston Astros for electronically stealing signs in 2017, ultimately winning the World Series. If the Michigan Wolverines win the 2023-24 National Championship Game, aren't we in the same predicament?

This is something that the Big Ten members would be furious about as there has not been any inclination that commissioner Tony Petitti is going to punish the Wolverines right now.

The Houston Astros weren't heavily punished, so it will be interesting to see if the same fate falls upon the Michigan Wolverines.