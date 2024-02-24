Cooper DeJean Injury: What happened to Iowa CB ahead of NFL Combine?

Former Iowa Hawkeye and current 2024 NFL draft prospect Cooper DeJean has everything an NFL team would want from a top pick. However, he suffered a broken fibula in practice late in the regular season which forced him to miss the end of the year, including the Big Ten Championship Game.

Believed to be a first-round talent, he is not going to be testing on the field in Indianapolis next week as he continues to recover. However, The Athletic's Dane Brugler reported that Cooper DeJean is going to work out for teams later in the draft process. Instead, during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine, DeJean will be doing interviews and getting to know some teams that may be interested in his services.

He was one of the best defensive players in college football for the last two years that he was on the field, recording 116 total tackles (85 solo, 31 assisted) with seven interceptions (three returned for touchdowns) and 13 pass deflections.

What team would be the best fit for Cooper DeJean in the draft?

Cooper DeJean is one of the best prospects in the 2024 NFL draft but is going to likely fall a few spots due to the severity of his injury. If he was not injured and continued to play as he was during the season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, he would likely be a top 15 pick. However, with the injury and the inability to work out right now, he may fall.

That means he will likely go to a team that made the playoffs and perhaps the perfect spot for him would be the Green Bay Packers with the No. 25 pick. He could be paired with cornerback Jaire Alexander and immediately be one of the top secondaries in the entire NFL.

Other teams that could be a great fit for him are the Detroit Lions (No. 29 pick) or the Dallas Cowboys (No. 24 pick). Whichever team selects him is undoubtedly going to be excited about the raw talent DeJean possesses.

