"Coolest coach ever in football": Colorado fans elated with Deion Sanders' insane commitment for the university 

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is known to go above and beyond to take care of his players both mentally and physically. Since taking over as the head coach of the program in 2023, he also ensured that his players were getting good nutrition and good food at the program.

During an interview with Sports Dissected in March last year, Deion Sanders talked about how he has a team of top chefs led by the renowned Chef Carl Solomon. They ensure that their players get the best international cuisine available while also taking care of their nutritional intake.

"Coach Prime" also ensured that no player on his roster goes a day without dinner. This shows his commitment to the overall development of everyone who plays under him in the program.

College football fans took to social media to share their thoughts and opinions on Deion Sanders' commitment to the overall development of players at Colorado.

One fan heaped praise on "Coach Prime".

"Coolest coach ever in football!"

"Always going above and beyond for his team," another fan commented.

"He'll never make a great NFL head coach. Too nice," one fan added.

Head chef Carl Solomon also thanked "Coach Prime" for giving him the opportunity to take care of the players in the program.

"Thank you Coach! And thank you to all my amazing colleagues!" he wrote.

"As a D1, D2 and D3 student athlete that was a walkon, fans don't know the grind when not on scholarship and live off campus. A coach checking if you speaks volumes. Would run through a wall for you coach prime in my slimmer days," one fan said.

"Because he knows about those hungry late nights with no food!" another fan wrote.

Nick Saban shares his true feelings about Deion Sanders taking over as Cowboys head coach

The Dallas Cowboys fired Mike McCarthy after five seasons. Following this, owner Jerry Jones reportedly reached out to see if Deion Sanders could be McCarthy's replacement next season. "Coach Prime" was said to be "intrigued" by the offer, but no official interview has been scheduled.

On the "Pivot Podcast", ex-Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared his feelings about Sanders taking over the Cowboys. He believes that "Coach Prime" is an ideal candidate to take over Jerry Jones' team and that he wants him to accept the offer and transition to the NFL.

"I want him to get that job," Saban said. "I have tremendous amount of respect for Deion Sanders. First, he's a great person. And he's done a great job of marketing the program to create a lot of national interest. He's always been successful, whether it was at Jackson State, high school, or now in Colorado. His teams have always been well-coached."

In his second season with the Buffs, Sanders improved from a 4-8 debut and led them to a 9-4 campaign. He also helped them secure their first bowl-game appearance since 2020 where they unfortunately lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

Despite rumors about a potential transition to the NFL, he is putting in the work to revamp the roster and the coaching staff for the upcoming season.

