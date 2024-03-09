"Could overtake Drake Maye": ESPN analyst names top QB that can leapfrog UNC star following solid NFL Combine performance

Drake Maye, the former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback, is seen as one of the top quarterbacks available in the upcoming NFL draft. However, unlike Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, whose status as a top pick seems set, Maye’s draft standing is being threatened by an emerging quarterback.

On a recent episode of ESPN's "First Draft" podcast, analyst Mel Kiper spoke about the player he thinks may challenge Maye for his spot.

“Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy. It's a battle, I think it is legitimate,” Kiper said. “Bottom line is, J.J. McCarthy could overtake Drake Maye.”

In the last few weeks, NFL media and analysts have mentioned J.J. McCarthy and his abilities as a quarterback. This coverage increased because, unlike Maye, McCarthy threw during the NFL scouting combine, allowing everyone to see his ability as a quarterback.

It was something that people did not see as much of during his successful time with the Michigan Wolverines, as McCarthy was able to rely on the Wolverines’ solid run game to carry them to victory.

On the other hand, Drake Maye was the strong point for the Tar Heels offense. This led to several standout performances, including his 414 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota. But this also meant that he did not have anyone else to carry North Carolina to victory when he struggled.

Maye and McCarthy are potential first-round picks, but where could they go, and will Kiper’s prediction come true?

Will Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy be drafted first?

It can be assumed that 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 pick of the draft, with 2023 Heisman Jayden Daniels as the second pick. Both Maye and McCarthy could be in contention for the No. 3 spot.

This pick is held by the New England Patriots, who are likely to draft a quarterback to replace both Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones, who have struggled with the Patriots.

McCarthy and Maye could both suit the Patriots, but McCarthy appears to have more experience at playing in a large market with extremely high expectations. Also, the potentially inconsistent form that Drake Maye has shown could turn New England off him, as it needs a player who is guaranteed to perform well, and McCarthy can do that.

However, the New York Giants will also have a say in whether McCarthy or Maye is drafted first. The Giants have the No. 6 pick, but it is assumed that if they are committing to replace QB Daniel Jones, they will need to trade up to potentially the No. 3 pick.

Maye and McCarthy have been linked with the Giants, and like the Patriots, they will both be an excellent addition to the team. However, the Giants appear more inclined to draft Drake Maye over J.J. McCarthy, as they may assume that, as Kiper predicted, McCarthy will go before Maye in the NFL draft.

