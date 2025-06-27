"Couldn’t end my career in college like this": $1,800,000 worth Big 10 standout opens up on returning to college despite interest from NFL teams

Running back Nick Singleton was eligible to declare for this year's NFL draft. He joined the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2022 and immediately became a starter on the offense. Last season, Singleton played a major role in helping James Franklin's team to a 13-3 campaign and qualify for the 12-team playoffs. They were defeated in the Orange Bowl semifinal game by Notre Dame.

Instead of declaring for the NFL, Nick Singleton decided to return to play for Penn State this upcoming season. During an interview with On3, the running back opened up about how their playoff semifinal loss to Notre Dame was a factor in his decision to return to college.

"We're walking off, they're celebrating because they're going to the national championship," Singleton said. "We just lost, we're going home. It was at that moment, seeing everybody walk into the locker room, obviously sad. I couldn't end my career in college like this. That was a big part in me coming back."

Nick Singleton, who has an NIL value of $1.8 million (as per On3), recorded 1,099 yards and 12 TDs rushing last season for the Nittany Lions. He was projected as a top-10 running back prospect had he declared for the 2025 NFL draft. However, Singleton is looking to end his collegiate journey on a successful note.

The RB is not the only one returning to play for the Nittany Lions. James Franklin will also have quarterback Drew Allar on the team for the 2025 season. Allar served as the QB1 for the past two seasons and will be a key player on the offense.

CFB insiders discuss Nick Singleton's 2025 campaign with Penn State

In May, CFB insiders Greg McElory and Cole Cubelic talked about Penn State's running back room heading into 2025. They discussed how both Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and predicted who is likely to be the RB1 this year.

"If you mention Nick Singleton, I don't think Penn State is going to have three backs this year... He's probably going to have to carry a lot more of the load. And you're not going to have a utility do-it-all, all-world unicorn tight end. So, he's going to have to do more for that team." Cubelic said.

"Well, I mean honestly, I think Kaytron Allen might be a better back..." McElroy responded. "But nobody thinks that because Kaytron Allen wasn't the top five player in the country in recruiting."

James Franklin and his team begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against Nevada. The game is scheduled to be played on August 30 at Beaver Stadium and will kick off at 3:30 pm ET.

