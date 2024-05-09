“Couldnt bring myself to doing that” - Auburn HC Hugh Freeze on spending “a million dollars” in the transfer portal

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has a different approach regarding the quarterback position for the upcoming 2024 season. He is opting not to splash out in the transfer portal. Instead, Freeze is putting his faith in Payton Thorne, who remains the frontrunner for the starting role.

“The options that you’re presented with: develop Payton, develop Holden, develop Hank, develop Walker or go spend a million dollars on this guy, I just couldn’t bring myself to doing that, because I wanted to put all the pieces together,” Freeze said on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" podcast.

“Now I’m not saying I won’t do that in time. But just currently I think the guy’s proven.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Last season, Thorne recorded 1,755 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, along with 515 rushing yards. Freeze acknowledged the need for improved production but emphasized the importance of surrounding Thorne with the right pieces for success.

“I’ve watched his[Thorne] Michigan State stuff 1,000 times, he had two NFL receivers and he was pretty danged good,” Freeze said.

The Auburn coach is confident in the abilities of Payton Thorne and is placing his trust in Auburn's quarterback room.

Also read: PHOTO: $12000000 worth Hugh Freeze caught in adorable moment with granddaughter during CFB offseason

Hugh Freeze content with Auburn additions in spring transfers

Auburn's football coach seems satisfied with the team's spring transfer additions. Even though he faced challenges in his first year finishing the season 6-7, Freeze is optimistic about the changes in the roster and staffing adjustments on the back of a highly ranked recruiting class.

During the spring transfer window, the focus was on strengthening the wide receiver and defensive line positions. Freeze and his coaching staff secured commitments from five new players, including three defensive linemen - Isaiah Rikes, Keyron Crawford, and Philip Blidi.

“I think the ones we got in the spring, combined with the high school additions definitely improved us. The late additions that we just added, you know, we haven’t had them yet, but we feel good about them,” said Freeze.

Former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith also committed to the Tigers during the spring. He will be crucial in providing Auburn QBs with the necessary support while attacking.

Also read: $12,000,000 worth Hugh Freeze’s daughter Madison Freeze shares heartwarming gesture by Auburn HC on Valentine’s day - "I don't deserve him"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback