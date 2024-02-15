Valentine's week has gripped college football this February with players and coaches enjoying their time with their better halves. However, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and his daughter Madison Freeze celebrated Feb. 14 differently.

Madison Freeze took to Instagram, sharing a photograph of a bouquet of roses and captioned it:

"I don't deserve him 🥺🥺"

Now, you must be thinking who's her Valentine? Well, guess what, Madison wrote the caption for no one else but her dad. It was the $12 million worth Auburn HC who had sent the beautiful red roses to her daughter.

The father-daughter duo share a special bond, which they have been depicting on social media lately. Recently, the Auburn HC posted on Twitter talking about his love for Madison. He wrote:

"Love spending time with @freezemadison, you amaze me more each day I’m around you. Very proud to be your dad."

Hugh Freeze's daughter shows off new look

Auburn head coach’s other daughter, Ragan Freeze, made headlines with her recent transformation. The spotlight is on her as she takes her fans on a unique journey — undergoing lip filler treatment.

Ragan shared a video of a countdown on Instagram, documenting the week leading up to the procedure. In a series of self-recorded videos, Ragan Freeze provides glimpses of her daily life, capturing moments in her car, living room and workplace.

The video also reveals the stunning results just three days after the procedure. In her Instagram story, she enthusiastically recommends the establishment, writing:

"@artistrybeautybarauburn is the best. I could not be more happy with my results!"

With a caption expressing her enthusiasm, Ragan Freeze said she was "obsessed" with the outcome while acknowledging the professionals behind her new look.

