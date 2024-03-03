PHOTO: $12,000,000 worth Hugh Freeze caught in adorable moment with granddaughter during CFB offseason

Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze recently stole a moment away from the hustle of spring practices to share a heartwarming scene with his granddaughter.

The adorable interaction was captured in photos shared by Freeze's daughter, Ragan Freeze Reynolds, on her Instagram account. The moment featured Freeze cradling his granddaughter in his arms, and the warmth between the two is evident.

While Freeze enjoys precious family time, he is simultaneously dealing with a quarterback competition within the Auburn roster.

The QB1 position is up for grabs, with contenders including incumbent starter Payton Thorne, sophomore Holden Geriner, redshirt freshman Hank Brown and true freshman Walker White.

The offseason finds Freeze deliberating on Thorne's role for the upcoming season, considering his experience and meaningful snaps. Despite the uncertainties in the quarterback position, Hugh Freeze is finding comfort in the additions to his coaching staff at Auburn.

The arrival of Derrick Nix and Maurice Harris, who have previously worked with Freeze during his Ole Miss days, brings a sense of familiarity to the coaching dynamic.

Hugh Freeze's daughter undergoes lip filler treatment

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze's daughter, Ragan, recently took fans on a visual journey through her lip filler experience via a series of Instagram posts. Documenting the entire process, Ragan created a countdown video leading up to the day of the lip treatment.

In the self-recorded videos, Ragan can be seen in various locations, including her car, living room and workplace, providing fans with a candid look into her journey.

The updates continued, capturing the transformation in the days following the lip filler procedure. Pleased with the results, Ragan shared her enthusiasm, concluding the IG story with a caption that read:

"obsessed 💋."

Expressing her satisfaction, Ragan Freeze extended gratitude to Artistry Beauty Bar, the aesthetic center responsible for the lip filler procedure. In a final post, she tagged the beauty bar and expressed her delight, saying:

"@artistrybeautybarauburn is the best. I could not be more happy with my results !!! 💋"

