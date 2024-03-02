"Cowboys get a first-round bye because they have more fans than the Bengals": TCU HC brings up bizarre NFL comparison for newly proposed CFP changes

Discussions surrounding the CFP changes are heating up with talks of a potential 14-team competition beginning in 2026, raising eyebrows of Big 12 and ACC coaches. The 12-team structure, set to debut, guarantees five highest-ranked conference champions a spot, with four conference winners earning a first-round bye.

However, ESPN sources revealed a 14-team model under consideration, sparking controversy among Big 12 and ACC coaches. TCU coach Sonny Dykes criticized the proposal, drawing a parallel to the NFL, stating,

"Automatic first-round byes for the Big Ten and SEC is like the NFL saying the Cowboys get a first-round bye since they have more fans than the Bengals," shedding light on the perceived unfairness."

Dykes referenced TCU's 2022 performance, where they defeated Big Ten champion Michigan in a CFP semifinal. He thus highlighted the potential disparity in the proposed model.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy echoed concerns, emphasizing the unprecedented nature of guaranteeing byes before the season starts:

"A playoff format that guarantees a first-round bye to any team, division or conference before the season starts is unheard of in any sport as far as I'm aware."

While coaches lack the authority to alter the format, their feedback is integral to the process, alongside commissioners, athletic directors and university presidents. Sources caution that no final decision has been made, but several coaches disapproved of the proposed changes.

Power dynamics and revenue distribution in proposed CFP changes

According to ESPN sources, balancing the influence of the SEC and Big Ten, which collectively boast 34 teams, in proposed CFP changes is a complex endeavor. The challenge lies in recognizing their contributions while ensuring fairness and collaboration among all conferences.

Revenue distribution is a key factor, with estimations suggesting the SEC and Big Ten could command between 25% and 30% of CFP revenue. Meanwhile, the ACC and Big 12 would follow with 15% to 20%. This leaves smaller portions for other leagues, with Notre Dame receiving approximately 1%.

The proposed CFP changes offer two guaranteed spots for the Big 12 and ACC, one fewer than the Big Ten and SEC. NC State coach Dave Doeren voiced skepticism about predetermined automatic qualifiers, expressing concern about potentially displacing higher-ranked teams:

"The champions from each of those four deserve to be in, and I agree with that."

North Carolina coach Mack Brown advocated for equal treatment of conference champions, suggesting all four should receive a first-round bye:

"I feel the four conference champs should be treated equally and all should have a first-round bye."

As discussions on CFP changes unfold, coaches emphasize the need for fairness and competitiveness in postseason arrangements. It underscores the significance of rewarding teams based on their accomplishments throughout the season.