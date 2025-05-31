"Cutest fish dress": Fans have wholesome reactions to Nick Saban's daughter Kristen's stylish post in vibrant all-white fit

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is in the Cayman Islands, where she is having some leisure time away from home.

On Friday, Kristen posted a picture of herself at a pier on her Instagram account. Saban clarified that it is not a business trip and while the backdrop was impressive, it was her dress that appealed to the fans.

"Your call has been forwarded to an automated voicemail. Don’t leave a message. 😎," Kristen Saban wrote.



"Cutest fish dress! 😍," a fan wrote.

"You’re the main character 💅," another fan wrote.

"Enjoy it. Looking beautiful as ever." a fan posted.

Other fans focused on the destination. Grand Cayman is the largest of the three Cayman Islands, and many fans mentioned how much they enjoy it there, sending good wishes to Saban. Some even gave her recommendations on what to do.

"Oh that's where you are! I've been to the Cayman islands, beautiful there!" a fan wrote.

"Love Cayman Islands!❤️," another fan said.

"Go on the submarine.....awesome adventure🐟🐡🐠," a fan suggested.

Comments on Kristen Saban's post from Grand Cayman. - Source: Instagram/@kristennsaban

Saban didn't go into many other details about the trip or mention how long she would be staying on the island.

The Alabama grad joined the Nick’s Kids Foundation in 2020 and is now part of the board of directors. She married her boyfriend, Adam Setas, in 2014, and they have two children together.

Kristen is the daughter of ESPN college football analyst and former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Her father is considered one of the best coaches in college football history, with seven national titles during his career.

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen tests her limits on a scooter

Every day is a new opportunity, and Kristen Saban experienced a new adventure this week. On Monday, she posted a video of her first time on a scooter.

Wearing a pink helmet and initially hesitant, Nick Saban's daughter got on the scooter and took a ride around the parkway. She captioned the video with a message about the speed of the scooter.

"It felt faster than it looks 💀," Kristen Saban said.

In the video, Saban looked nervous; she zig-zagged at the start and didn't seem to be moving that fast, but she was able to go to the roundabout and return to her starting spot without incident, which was the goal all along.

