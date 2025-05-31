Nick Saban's daughter Kristen levels up her fishing dress game with new red outfit, shares glamorous snap on IG

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, remains an active user of social media. Over the past few weeks, she has been providing updates and sharing posts about the different events in her life.
On Friday, Nick Saban's daughter went on a fishing trip. In an Instagram story, she shared a photo of herself wearing the dress she had chosen for the adventure.
In the story, we see Kristen Saban posing in front of a mirror. She flaunted a red dress along with a while shawl over her elbows. She accompanied the snippet with a caption that read:
"A moment for the fish dress,"
Kristen Saban's dad dedicated five decades of his life to coaching football. He spent the last 17 seasons of his career as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. During this stint, his family became well-loved in Tuscaloosa. Saban led the team to six national championships. He announced his retirement after the 2023 season.
Following retirement, Nick Saban started another chapter in his life. Saban joined the ESPN College GameDay crew as an analyst and made several appearances during the 2024 season.
Apart from his new job, Kristen's dad is spending time making memories with his family. Last month, she shared a story on Instagram showing Saban putting on his grandad cap to take her son to bowling.
Kristen also congratulated her dad on social media for receiving an Emmy Nomination after his first year as a college football analyst. Saban was nominated as a part of the 'Outstanding Personality/ Emerging On-Air Talent' category.
Nick Saban's daughter Kristen defends him after he introduced Donald Trump in Tuscaloosa
Earlier this month, Nick Saban invited POTUS Donald Trump to the University of Alabama. He celebrated his 100 days back in the office with the students of the University. Both Saban and Trump gave speeches to graduates in the spring ceremony.
Some criticized Nick Saban for inviting Trump. However, Kristen stood firm in defending her dad despite the backlash. She responded firmly to a message on social media asking her why she was proud of her father.
"Because he is my father," Kristen wrote in an IG story. "And he got to address the university commencement. And he also put 17 years into the University, city of Tuscaloosa AND the state of Alabama. And he speaks words of wisdom to young people and people listen because he has given so much to the school. In case you forgot."
Kristen also warned people not to approach her to criticize her dad speaking at the graduation ceremony. She clarified that she would not back down from defending Coach Saban's honor and legacy with the University of Alabama.
