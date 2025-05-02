Daughter of Nick Saban, Kristen sends blunt warning to ex-Alabama HC’s haters after he introduces Donald Trump in Tuscaloosa

It was a big night in Tuscaloosa as U.S. President Donald Trump gave a commencement speech at the University of Alabama to celebrate his first 100 days back in office. However, even though the president was on stage, someone else ended up being the main focus of the night — former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

Saban, who retired in January 2024 after 17 years leading Alabama, gave a speech to graduates at the spring ceremony in Coleman Coliseum on Thursday.

Not everyone appreciated the moment, and Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen, promptly intervened and defended her dad.

After she posted a photo of her father's speech on Instagram, someone questioned why she was proud.

“Because he is my father," Kristen wrote. "And he got to address the university commencement. And he also put 17 years into the university, city of Tuscaloosa AND the state of Alabama. And he speaks words of wisdom to young people and people listen because he has given so much to the school. In case you forgot!”

She then posted the exchange on her Instagram story on Friday.

“Don’t come for me today regarding my father speaking at the ALABAMA graduation. I have time today and I will not hesitate to put you in your place,” Kristen captioned.

Kristen Saban's IG story (image credit: instagram/kristensaban)

Nick and Kristen share the strongest of bonds, and she has made it known on multiple occasions how proud she is of him.

Nick Saban to the Alabama graduates

Nick Saban, who won six national championships with the Crimson Tide, addressed the graduates during his inspiring speech on Thursday.

“It’s a special moment for me, but I gotta be honest with you: I feel like I’m the warmup band for The Rolling Stones," Saban said, via WTVM 13 News.

He congratulated the graduates on their hard work and shared something he wants them to remember.

"I want you to remember something: you’ve created an opportunity to create a legacy now," Saban said. "If you remember back in 2009 when we won our first national championship, we had a celebration in the stadium and I said, ‘This is not the end, this is the beginning.’

“… I always tell people that you need to be very wise about the goals that you set. But more important, you have to define ‘what do I need to do to accomplish those goals.’ That’s called ‘The Process.’ … It’s not about being better than someone else. It’s about being the best that you can be.”

Saban ended his speech by introducing U.S. President Donald Trump and thanked him for choosing Alabama for his commencement address.

