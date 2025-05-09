Dad Coach Prime has 3-word reaction to Deiondra Sanders stylish vacay pics in blue swimsuit

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders has hogged the headlines in the past few weeks due to her public falling out with her musician fiancé, Jacquees. On Thursday, Deiondra took a break from the drama to share pictures of herself while on vacation.

Deiondra posted the photo dump showing herself in red and blue dresses, a blue bikini. She also showed off the local delicacies and herself dancing at a night spot. She captioned it:

"Type sh*t ❤️."

Coach Prime had a three-word reaction to Deiondra's vacation pictures.

"Get yours OWWA," Coach Prime wrote in the comments.

Coach Prime's IG comment

Deiondra Sanders gets support from Coach Prime

Over the past few months, Deiondra Sanders has been engaged in a public spat with her fiancé, R&B musician Jacquees, over his relationship with artist DeJ Loaf, with whom he has collaborated for his latest album.

The rift between Deiondra and Jacquees has led to the pair throwing jabs at each other in public, even necessitating the intervention of charismatic Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

In a clip posted on "The Shade Room," the ever-supportive Buffs coach had an intense talk about the drama between his daughter and her fiancee and offered words of advice on how to deal with the matter.

"How are you doing baby girl?" Deion asked.

"I'm good daddy," Deiondra replied.

"You're praying yourself up? Keeping yourself full of the word? Thank you. I appreciate that. Why do you allow yourself to be provoked?" Deion asked.

"Because people be playing with me," Deiondra said.

"The greatest gift in the world that I possess is the ability to walk away. You gotta learn to walk away. And live and smile to see another day. I always pray for you," Sanders said.

Despite her father's advice, the outspoken Deiondra Sanders has continued with the back and forth with Jacquees, accusing his family of wanting to harm their son, Snow while revealing how they have behaved towards her in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Why would I send my son somewhere people have threatened CPS and are still cool with someone who threatened to harm him?” Deiondra wrote. “I’ve offered for them to visit him at home, said I’d even step outside or meet out for lunch. But it’s not enough. They want him overnight without me there. Snow won’t be going anywhere I don’t trust until he can talk.”

Despite the tensions between Deiondra Sanders and her fiancee, they both celebrated their son, Snow's eight month milestone with posts on Instagram.

