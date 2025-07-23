"Dam dad told him no dreams": CFB fans have wild reactions to elite Texas commit Richard Wesley's major career announcement

Fans have reacted to Richard Wesley doubling down on his commitment to the Texas Longhorns. On Wednesday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported via X (formerly Twitter) that the edge rusher has shut down his recruitment and confirmed that he will play for coach Steve Sarkisian next year.&quot;NEWS: Five-Star Texas EDGE commit Richard Wesley has Shut Down his Recruitment, he tells me for @rivals The No. 3 EDGE in the '26 Class committed to the Longhorns in June,&quot; Fawcett tweeted.Fawcett also shared a statement from Wesley about his commitment to the Longhorns.&quot;Recruitment is done. I know where I'm going. Go Longhorns (three Signs of the horns emojis),&quot; Wesley said via Fawcett's tweet.Several fans responded to the announcement, believing he made the wrong decision.&quot;Dam dad told him no dreams,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Well see you in the portal in a year young man,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Not a smart shut down young man,&quot; a third fan replied.Other fans believe money played a role in his decision to play for the Longhorns.&quot;Smart decision young man,&quot; a fan posted.&quot;The bag must be INSANE to be shutting down your recruitment already lmfao,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;That deposit just hit different,&quot; a sixth fan wrote.247Sports reported that the Longhorns made an offer to Wesley on Jan. 28. The edge rusher also received offers from other teams before Texas, including the Oregon Ducks.He initially agreed to play for the Ducks on May 10, but withdrew his commitment on May 27. Wesley visited Texas on June 20 to make his decision.247Sports reports that Wesley is expected to meet with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30. However, he could change his mind after shutting down his recruitment.The edge rusher will finish his senior year playing for the Sierra Canyon High School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, California). According to MaxPreps, Wesley recorded 44 total tackles (29 solo), nine sacks and three forced fumbles last year. He'll try to have an impactful 2025 season as he prepares to compete at the college football level.Texas Longhorns' recruitment for the 2026 seasonThe Texas Longhorns have made a strong start to their recruitment efforts for the 2026 season. 247Sports has reported that the team has 21 commitments. The latest player to agree to join next year's freshman class is Derrek Cooper.On Sunday, the running back committed to Texas after receiving offers from other teams, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.Cooper will finish his senior year playing for the Chaminade-Madonna High School Lions (Hollywood, Florida). According to MaxPreps, he registered 124 carries for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.Sarkisian will continue to pursue high school prospects as he prepares for his fifth year as coach for the Longhorns.