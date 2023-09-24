The Colorado Buffaloes travel to Eugene, and many analysts believe that Deion Sanders' good fortune and flawless start to the season will end at the hands of Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks.

The clash between Colorado, ranked No. 19, and Oregon, ranked No. 10, is week four's marquee matchup.

The tie had a personal edge after Oregon coach Dan Lanning appeared to dismiss Colorado's importance to the Pac-12 when they announced their move to the Big 12 in preseason.

Colorado has focused the country's attention on what Sanders is doing via his son Deion Sanders Jr.'s social media channel, "Well Off Media," which regularly gives behind-the-scenes peeks at the Buffs.

In a Sirius XM interview, Dan Lanning dismissed the shenanigans accompanying the Buffs.

"At end of the day, YouTube videos aren't going to win football games."

Deion Sanders vs. Dan Lanning, the lowdown

It is hard to precisely pinpoint where the genuine sentiment and the mind games end between Deion Sanders and Dan Lanning. Over the past week, they have played a highly tactical verbal chess match with each other.

The Oregon HC showered praise on Sanders and his work so far at Colorado.

“I’d be a fool not to recognize all of the success they have created on a team that didn’t have a lot of success before,” Lanning said. “He’s done a phenomenal job and recruited a lot of players that I am familiar with personally, they are there playing for him, they’ve got a good roster, and they are winning games. ... I think coach Sanders has done a great job, obviously, with his team."

In a press conference before the highly anticipated clash, Coach Prime was also full of praise for Lanning.

“I respect the heck out of this man (Lanning), what he’s accomplished stepping in taking over a program and keeping it not only rocking steady but accelerating it,” Sanders said. “I’m not a fan of anybody except for some of the celebrities that got a tremendous gift, but not in sports. I respect the heck out of him. I love what he’s accomplishing. I love who he is and the way he runs his team. I love the way he operates. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

We will likely know who won the mind games between Sanders and Lanning at the end of the clash, which will also pit quarterback Bo Nix against Shedeur Sanders.