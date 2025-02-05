"Dare them to throw the ball": Urban Meyer sees Saquon Barkley being restricted by Steve Spagnuola's defense

Urban Meyer has predicted that Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley to struggle against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams will compete in a Super Bowl rematch on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Barkley is one of the key factors that fans and NFL experts believe will play a crucial role in the team's chances of winning.

The Eagles running back led the league in rushing yards during the regular season (2,005) and postseason (442). Barkley helped the team get to Super Bowl LIX with a dominant 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship on Jan. 26. He finished with 15 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

Philadelphia hopes he can be effective against the Chiefs, who are eighth in the fewest rushing yards allowed (1,731).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday's episode of "The Triple Option," Meyer and his co-host Rob Stone discussed the betting odds of how many rushing yards Barkley will have. BetMGM had the running back at over/under 126.5 at -115 at the time.

Trending

The former coach believes he will perform under 126.5 partly because of Kansas City defensive coaches Steve Spagnuola and Joe Cullen. Cullen was his defensive coordinator when he was the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

"I'm saying under for two reasons. Spagnuola, the defensive coordinator of the Chiefs, and their D-line coach Joe Cullen. Joe Cullen was with me as actually my coordinator. He's tremendous. You can stop the run. I mean, this guy (Barkley) is a superhuman. I think they're (Chiefs) really going to dare them (Eagles) to throw the ball and really stop this cat," Meyer said (48:44 onwards).

BetMGM has Barkley's rushing yards odds at over/under 128.5 at -115. The odds may change again as Super Bowl LIX draws closer.

Urban Meyer gives his prediction on who will win Super Bowl LIX

Meyer and Stone also discussed the betting odds for who they thought would win Super Bowl LIX. Kansas City is favored to win by BetMGM by 1.5 points. Stone mentioned how they may be favored because the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

Meyer also believed Kansas City would win their third consecutive championship.

"1.5, I'm going to go with the Chiefs. I just again think the quarterback (Patrick) Mahomes, Andy Reid. I know the coaches. I know that defense coordinator, and I know, I actually talked to Joe Cullen yesterday, and I can tell in his voice that, you know, they're going to get that third win, which is takes your breath away," Meyer said (50:53 onwards).

Stone picked Kansas City to win the rematch by double-digits. Barkley and the Eagles will try to prove their doubters wrong and win the franchise's first Super Bowl since 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.