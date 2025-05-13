Days after beef over Shedeur Sanders, Antonio Brown takes a vicious jab at Coach Prime

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, has hit the transfer portal hard as he attempts to rebuild his Buffaloes team after the departures of his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter. Off the field, the Buffs coach has also been embroiled in an online war of words with outspoken former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Ad

Brown has been engaged in a war of words with the Colorado coach, throwing shade at his son, Shedeur Sanders, for sliding to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL draft and even posting clips of himself training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-bound Shilo Sanders and teasing the safety for his abilities in the clip.

On Tuesday, the controversial Brown aimed another jab at Coach Prime by posting an offensive picture of a cactus on X and captioning the tweet:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Deion Sanders favorite cactus…," Antonio Brown tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The origin of the Coach Prime vs. Antonio Brown beef

After Shedeur Sanders slid to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, football fans and analysts had mixed reactions, but Antonio Brown waded into the discourse and blamed Coach Prime for causing his son's slide in a vicious tweet on May 2.

"Deion stupid ass trying to be Agent, Coach, Commentator Preacher Ain’t buying that Shit," Brown tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The attacks from Brown on the Colorado coach's family did not stop. He later shared clips from six years ago of himself training Shilo Sanders, claiming that Coach Prime had asked him to help train his son while mocking Shilo's performance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On May 3, in response to Antonio Brown's tweets, Deion Sanders chose not to retaliate and instead posted a conciliatory message to him on X.

"Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what’s said. You KNOW I know u and I’m holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain’t need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME," Deion Sanders tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brown rejected Coach Sanders' olive branch, quote-tweeting him with a vicious comeback and escalating the war of words against the Sanders family.

"Thanks for all that hate; thanks for all that fake sh*t. I forgot to say under pressure, I’m at my best…," Brown quote-tweeted.

With Antonio Brown's latest attack on Coach Prime, the war of words between the pair has continued to drag on, which seemingly erupted out of nowhere after the 2025 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More