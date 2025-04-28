Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders drops 3-word message as Jackson State wishes him luck for his NFL journey

Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, was by his brother, Shedeur Sanders all weekend as he dramatically slid down the draft order from a projected first-round pick to the No. 144 pick by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth-round. Shilo's own draft future was uncertain after being projected as either a seventh-round pick or an undrafted free agent in various mock drafts.

True to projections, the safety did not hear his name called out during the showcase that was hijacked by his brother's slide. On Saturday, the ever-supportive Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

After his signing, Shilo's former team, the Jackson State Tigers, posted a tweet on X congratulating him on the move.

"We want to give a special congratulations to our former Tiger & Alumn on his next chapter with the Tampa Bay! #TheeILoveForever," the tweet by Jackson State read.

Shilo Sanders quote-tweeted the tweet and dropped a 3-word reaction to the Tigers' tweet.

"Thank you Jackson!" Shilo Sanders tweeted.

Shilo spent two seasons at Jackson State playing under his father, Deion Sanders, after transferring to the school from the South Carolina Gamecocks. The whole Sanders clan then followed Coach Prime to Boulder when he took the Colorado Buffaloes job in December 2022.

Shilo Sanders fires his father from being his agent

Colorado coach Deion Sanders had repeatedly stated that he would play a role in his sons' draft futures due to his experience in the NFL, and both retained him as an agent ahead of draft night.

After watching his brother, Shedeur Sanders' dramatic slide during the three-day draft, Shilo Sanders announced on Saturday during a Twitch stream that he had fired his father and hired agent Drew Rosenhaus as his agent.

"Dad was our agent," Shilo said, "but that hasn't been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent."

After announcing his new agent, Shilo was quickly signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent to ensure that the Sanders brothers would both be in the NFL next season.

Shilo Sanders played 19 games for the Colorado Buffaloes over two years, tallying 134 tackles, five forced fumbles, one sack, and an epic pick-six against the Colorado State Rams, which captured the attention of college football fans all over the country due to the similarities to Coach Prime during his playing days.

