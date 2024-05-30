"Definitely won't have the same FEEL to it": CFB fans react to 2024 Egg Bowl's scheduling change from Thanksgiving to Black Friday

The 2024 Egg Bowl, a rivalry game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, has been rescheduled from Thanksgiving to Black Friday. Fans will now watch the game on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 29.

The matchup has traditionally been at night on Thanksgiving 23 times, including from 1998-2003 and 2013-2023.

When Ole Miss released its upcoming schedule, the game was initially set for Nov. 30, with a note indicating a possible change. That change has now been confirmed, and reactions are pouring in online.

"Definitely won't have the same FEEL to it," one fan tweeted, reflecting the sentiment of many who associate the Egg Bowl with Thanksgiving traditions.

"It failed the last time they moved it from Thanksgiving, my guess is it won’t work this time either," another remarked.

“I hate it rivalry doesn’t need to be play on a thankful day. Lol,” one user tweeted.

Here are some other reactions.

"This sucks. This is my go to on Thanksgiving," one fan said.

"Everytime i open this app something bad happens to the sport i love," another college football enthusiast quipped.

"End of an era. I will miss the game on Thanksgiving," one fan tweeted.

"What’s happened to this country," another tweeted.

"egg bowl aura gone," another fan posted.

"This is a sin… What the hell is going on over there in the Sip," another fan wrote.

"This is so dumb…. God I hate this," one more fan posted.

The move to Black Friday will bring a fresh dynamic to the storied rivalry, even if it means breaking from a beloved tradition.

What happened at the 2023 Egg Bowl game?

Ole Miss reclaimed the Golden Egg trophy, defeating host Mississippi State 17-7 in Starkville on Nov. 23. The win boosted Ole Miss’s series lead to 65-47-6 and marked their second 10-win regular season in program history, both achieved under Lane Kiffin.

The 2022 Egg Bowl in Oxford was a thrilling matchup that left fans on the edge of their seats.

The Ole Miss defense forced a fumble at its 1-yard line. Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart then led an incredible 99-yard touchdown drive, finishing with a 23-yard pass to Dayton Wade with 1:25 remaining in the game.

This put the Rebels just two points behind. However, Ole Miss fell short on the two-point conversion attempt, with Dart’s pass intended for Jonathan Mingo batted away and State winning 24-22.

