Deion Sanders' $60 million worth fiance Tracey Edmonds thrives on her illustrious career as a producer; more about her business ventures

Tracey Edmonds is the fiance of Deion Sanders and a businesswoman in her own right. She is the CEO of Edmonds Enternaiment Group Inc. and Alrightnow.com and was also the co-host of the TV show "Extra". For her work on the said show, she won a coveted Emmy Award.

She's been working in the TV industry since 1997, producing over 20 shows. She attended Stanford University, one of the premier educational institutions in the US. Currently, she sits on the board of directors of the Producers Guild of America.

Before dating Coach Prime, she had another intimate relationship with a superstar: Eddie Murphy. She dated the talented comedian and actor in 2008.

Information isn't clear on the level of her riches, with some outlets reporting as much as $60 million net worth while others slash that in half to $30 million. Which amount is true is beside the point; what's clear is that Tracey Edmonds is doing fine.

She's currently working on a thriller TV show called "Wake," which she'll be promoting this month in the Washington D.C. area. The program will air through the Bet+ network.

She's constantly supporting her partner in his goals, with her last post on her Instagram being about Colorado on September 30. She said the following about the clash with USC:

"Go BUFFS!! Let's get some MORE of these TOUCHDOWN moments!!! Everyone is out here in FULL EFFECT cheering for @cubuffsfootball today!! Let's go!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 ALL LOVE @edeweysmith @carolynecsandersrealtor 😘❤️"

How did Tracey Edmonds meet Deion Sanders?

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders met in 2012 when the latter attended the premier of a movie produced by her. Over a period of months, they coincided with other business events, and the relationship took root.

Deion Sanders described meeting Edmonds in the following words:

"It was a blessing for my life."

Their official residence is in Canton, Texas, but they are constantly on the move. Deion Sanders spends a great deal of time in Boulder, Colorado, due to his coaching commitments, and Tracey Edmonds is a regular in Los Angeles and Atlanta, where she pursues her career in the movie industry.

Colorado's 2023 season so far

The Buffs are currently at 4-4, and while this might look like a big departure from the hype days after the wins over TCU and Nebraska, it's still a big for the Boulder school. Let's not forget that just last year, the Buffaloes had a 1-11 season and were at the bottom of the Pac-12.

There's a slight chance that the Buffaloes will have a bowl-eligible season if they defeat both their unranked opponents (Arizona and Washington State) and one of their remaining ranked opponents (Either Oregon State or Utah).

However, this looks unlikely, as both unranked opponents seem better than the Buffs. Washington State was a ranked school for long lengths of the season, and Arizona has been a bit of a giant slayer as of recently, beating Oregon State and Washington State in the last two weeks and almost pulling the upset against USC a few weeks ago.

Colorado hasn't had much luck with ranked opponents, having lost all their encounters with such a rival after the Week 1 upset over TCU. Deion Sanders must by now know that he needs to fix both the offensive and defensive line, which have been the Buffaloes' biggest weaknesses.