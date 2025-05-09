Deion Sanders' 8-month old grandson Snow graciously listens to Prime Time wisdom, mom Deiondra filled with emotions

Colorado coach Deion Sanders loves to dote on his grandson Snow, his eldest daughter Deiondra's first child, born in August 2024. The eight-month-old has become a precious member of the Sanders clan.

On Thursday, Deion Sanders, in an Instagram video, showcased Snow watching his grandfather drop some words of wisdom in a vlog by Well Off Media. Deiondra's son responded every time Coach Prime made an appearance on screen.

Deion Sanders explained how Snow is able to identify his grandfather and also talked about how her father is imparting some life lessons to Snow at such a young age.

"@snowsandersbroadnax know his GrandPrimes voice. My man receiving widsom at a young age," Coach Prime wrote.

Snow was born on August 9, 2024, the same date as his grandfather. During a press conference after his delivery, the Colorado Buffaloes coach expressed his gratitude to God for blessing him with a grandson on the same day as his birthday.

"That's how good God is," Sanders said. "Like God would choose me on my birthday for my daughter, for my kids, to have their first child. The first time I'm a grandfather, on my birthday. Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is."

Snow attended his first college football game when the Buffs took on the BYU Cougars during the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

Both his uncles, Shedeur and Shilo, are gearing up for their professional debuts in the NFL this year. Shedeur was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round, while Shilo signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Deion Sanders introduced his grandson to the world on his six-month anniversary

On Feb. 13, Deion Sanders welcomed his grandson and Deiondra to the set of We Got Time Today, where Baby Snow's face was revealed publicly for the first time. Before that, his face would always be covered with a sticker every time the Sanders family posted about him on social media.

Deion Sanders shared a post on Instagram showcasing some snippets from his grandson's time on the show. In one of the photos, he was seen sitting on Coach Prime's lap while the Colorado coach lets out a wide grin. Another snippet showcased Snow posing with his dad, Jacquees, and his mother, Deiondra Sanders.

In April, Snow celebrated his first Easter with the Sanders family. Deiondra shared a post where her son is seen posing in a cute little outfit while surrounded by several Easter presents.

