Deion Sanders backed heavily to join LSU over NFL gig by CFB insider: “He could take everything he’s done in Colorado and put it on steroids”

Deion Sanders has been the talk of the college football world after just two games into being the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado went 1-11 last season and was one of the worst teams in college football, so with that, the Buffaloes went out and hired Deion Sanders. It was a massive hiring, and he changed the entire roster through the transfer portal.

In Week 1, Colorado was a massive underdog against TCU and got the win and followed that up with a home win over Nebraska.

With Sanders having a lot of success, many are already wondering how long Sanders will stay at Colorado before the NFL or another big program calls him.

CFB reporter Nick Wright was on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" and thinks LSU could eventually hire Deion Sanders.

"Here’s the thing that I would say. Because I know people are talking about Deion and the pros. What, Colin, do you think that an NFL job is necessarily better these days than a top college job?

"Like, I wouldn’t so much be thinking about the pros as much as I’d be thinking about, man, if you. … If Deion went to LSU. … I know they have Brian Kelly. … It’s a true blue-chip program.

"Would he not be able to take everything he’s done in Colorado and put it on steroids because of the recruiting advantages and make as much money as the top? You know, everyone but the top two or three NFL coaches make? I mean, Deion is the story he’s writing. I talked about it last week."

Wright added:

"We’ve never seen anything like it. That one of the greatest football players ever, a damn good baseball player, and what he’s building in the coaching profession. It’s spectacular. And turning Colorado football into one of the biggest stories in the world. And his son is breaking Joel Klatt's records. I mean, the whole thing. I can’t believe it. I just can’t believe it."

Whether or not Deion Sanders would be interested in LSU is to be seen. However, many Tigers fans are disappointed with Brian Kelly, so a change could be coming.

Deion Sanders is off to a hot start in Colorado

Deion Sanders has brought in many hot prospects, including his son Shedeur Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter.

The Buffaloes will host Colorado State on Saturday night, and "College GameDay" will be there to show how much Sanders has taken over the sport.

After Colorado State, Colorado will head to Oregon and host USC in two massive games that will show how good the Buffaloes are.