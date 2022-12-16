Deion Sanders' Coach Prime documentary: Release date, plot and where to watch

Former NFL Hall-of-Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, now known as Coach Prime, has transitioned his talent into college football coaching. Sanders has had an impressive three years of college football coaching as the head coach at Jackson State University. So impressive, in fact, that he has he earned himself a docuseries on Amazon about his time coaching the Jackson State Tigers.

The series will be split into four episodes and will premiere on Amazon Prime on December 29th, 2022. The release will immediately include the first two epsiodes. "Coach Prime" will focus on Jackson State's 12-0, undefeated SWAC championship season. This will feature the team's games, practices, experiences with the community, and time in the locker room.

The series will be produced by SMAC Prods, which includes Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and FredAnthony Smith.

Jackson State won their second straight SWAC East Division championship and their second straight SWAC title. Sanders resigned as the team's head coach following the conclusion of the season and signed with Colorado.

Deion Sanders had a successful run at Jackson State and will look to replicate that success in Colorado

Coach Prime has rightfully earned himself a docuseries. Not only is he an NFL legend who coaches college football, but he's done exceptionally well in his first three seasons. Deion Sanders was hired on September 21, 2020, to become Jackson State's 21st head coach in school history.

Under Sanders in his first season, the Tigers finished 4-3 in a shortened season, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The following season, he finished 11-2 in his first full season as head coach. In the 2022 campaign, Sanders led the Tigers to their first undefeated season, going 12-0, and wining the SWAC championship.

He finished with a 27-5 record as head coach in his three seasons at Jackson State. As a result of his success, Sanders became the next head coach of the University of Colorado on December 3, 2022.

The Colarado Buffaloes and Sanders are both hoping for success. Colorado finished 4-8 last season and 4-1 the season prior during the abbreviated season. With Sanders as their head coach, they're hoping they can flip their program around and become a competitive team in the Pac-12.

