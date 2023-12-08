Deion Sanders daughter Deiondra Sanders endorses Coach Prime's new show on Amazon

The early season fairytale of Colorado quickly turned sour under coach Deion Sanders as fans clamored to view behind-the-scenes episodes of the incredible football story unfolding in Buffalo.

All the happenings of an extraordinary season were documented by Amazon Prime in a continuation of "Coach Prime," the television show that documents the life of the charismatic coach.

Constance Schwartz-Morini, Fred Anthony Smith and Michael Strahan are the executive producers of the series. Strahan has a major role, as he speaks about Coach Prime.

Deiondra Sanders, as usual, was at the forefront of endorsing the series. She reposted a poster from the show on her Instagram stories in anticipation of the show's debut on Thursday night.

What Deion Sanders has said about his eponymous TV show

The decision by Deion Sanders to ditch HBCU Jackson State for Colorado has been severely criticized in some corners. It's one of the issues prominently addressed in the new season of the Amazon television show.

The Colorado Buffaloes were once the toast of college football. They began the season in blistering fashion, going 3-0, including a famous win over the TCU Horned Frogs, last year's CFP finalists.

The rest of the season quickly turned into a nightmare for the Colorado Buffaloes, though. They lost eight of their last nine games to end a miserable losing season 4-8 and miss out on bowl eligibility.

In an interview with The Athletic, Deion Sanders spoke about what he hoped the series would portray about Buffalo's difficult ending to the season he has endured:

“I want to show the trials and tribulations that I go through, that we go through as a people, as a person, as a team, so that it can give strength,” Sanders said. “We’re trying to instill hope, and that’s what this season was about.”

Nothing changed Coach Prime's perception that overall, the season was a positive one for the Buffs, even with how the homestretch played out, and what the future holds.

“We may have lost games (this season), but we’re not losing in the big picture of things we’re doing,” Sanders said.

“We were once not even mentioned on a Saturday; now, we’re aforementioned on a Saturday. Every darn Saturday, somebody has an opinion. … That’s being a change agent, and I welcome that.”

CFB fans will likely enjoy a peek behind the curtain at one of the most interesting stories in college football and how the charismatic Deion Sanders handled the Buffs' season going downhill.