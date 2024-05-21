The Sanders family is overjoyed as Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees’ gender party revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. After celebrating with a gender reveal party on May 18th, Deiondra expressed her gratitude towards her BAE on Instagram.

"I just wanna say Thank you to my man @jacquees for making sure this day was so special for me," Deiondra captioned her post on Instagram. "You made sure it was everything that I dreamed of."

"Your hard work and effort never goes unnoticed to make me happy. Thank you for making this one of the happiest days of my life."

The gesture meant the world to the mom-to-be, who admitted she "never even thought about a gender reveal" before Jacquees insisted on giving her the full first-time parent experience.

Her mother Carolyne Chambers also hosted a "Bundle of Joy Pregnancy Party" leading up to the big reveal.

Jacquees ignored Deiondra Sanders after the gender reveal

After sharing the gender reveal moment with boyfriend Jacquees, Deiondra noticed that the rapper was too absorbed in his excitement to notice her presence.

Coach Prime’s daughter humorously recounted the incident on Instagram, revealing how Jacquees was thrilled about having a boy. In the Instagram story, Deiondra shared a clip of Jacquees' reaction as blue smoke filled the air, indicating they were having a boy.

“Lol bae was so excited he got his boy he paid me no mind.”

The rapper couldn't contain his happiness at the gender reveal. He celebrated the revelation by energetically pumping his fists in the air. The couple, who announced the pregnancy a few weeks ago, recently hosted the gender reveal party attended by family and friends, including Deion Sanders Jr.

Jacquees also shared pictures from the event. In one of the Instagram posts, he shared snaps capturing the moment as he pressed the TNT detonator, unleashing blue smoke to announce the arrival of their baby boy.

