Deion Sanders drops throwback clip with his signature all-red Nike Air DT Max 96

Deion Sanders has built a successful business empire with his signature shoe series. The Colorado coach partnered with Nike to release the Air Diamond Turfs in the 90s during his playing days in the NFL. In January, he re-released the first version of the Air Diamond Turf which became an instant hit among fans.

Ad

On Saturday, Sanders took a trip down memory lane. In an Instagram post, he shared a photo of himself one year ago posing with an all-red Nike Air DT Max 96'. Coach Prime's all-black attire gave a perfect contrast to the pictures.

"This pic is from a year ago @nike #Coach Prime," Sanders wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

The two-tone all-red Air DT Max 96 is a tribute to his mother Connie. The shoe boasts a colorway of a "University Red" base along with "Red Crush" accents running throughout the sneaker.

The 'Love Letter to Connie' Nike Air DT Max 96 will be one of the loudest colorways in Deion Sanders' signature series. However, it is expected to be released on May 7, a few days before Mother's Day, and is expected to retail around $170.

Ad

Deion Sanders released new Colorado-inspired colorway for his signature series

After the successful re-launch in January, Coach Prime has been experimenting with various color themes for future releases. In February, he took to social media to present to fans a new color combination for the Nike Air Diamond Turfs.

This new release boasted a black base with gold accents around the shoes. It paid tribute to the Colorado Buffaloes football program. The shoes also contained a motivational quote on the back that read 'You Gotta Believe.'

Ad

"Hurry before they Sell Out! Or have they sold Out! #Sanders &Sons," Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

Ad

Deion Sanders ended his partnership with Nike in 2017 because of compensation issues. However, they reunited when he took the head coaching job in Boulder. This is because Nike has been the brand partner of the Buffs since 1995.

So far, the new partnership has been going smoothly for both parties. During the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar also flaunted Coach Prime's signature shoe series in the 'Colorado Away' colorway.

Sanders is also partnering with four-time NBA champ LeBron James for a one-of-a-kind sneaker mashup. The shoe, called the 'LeBron 21 Prime "93", is slated to release in May with a retail price of around $180.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place