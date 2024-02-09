Tracey Edmonds, the ex-fiancée of Deion Sanders, is navigating the aftermath of their separation with candid reflections on change. The couple publicly announced their split in early December, and Edmonds has since been actively sharing glimpses of her life on social media.

In a recent Instagram reel, Edmonds delved into the theme of change, emphasizing its transformative nature. The caption of her post underscored the significance of embracing change for future peace and happiness:

"Nothing we do can change the past, but CHANGE can bring you peace and happiness in your future! Trust the process. ✌🏽❤️"

The reel's text delivered another message:

"Change Is Hard At First, Messy In The Middle & Gorgeous At The End."

This resonates with the complex emotions that often accompany major life shifts, offering a perspective on the challenging, transitional phase.

Breakups can evoke feelings of disappointment and grief, creating a sense of upheaval. Edmonds' openness about the "messy in the middle" acknowledges the complexities of change.

Deion Sanders’ ex-fiancé Tracey Edmonds launches new project in New Orleans

The film and TV producer started a new venture last month after ending her engagement with Deion Sanders. Edmonds shared on Instagram about her latest work project in New Orleans, Louisiana.

An excited Edmonds posted a snapshot of the New Orleans skyline in her Instagram story, captioned,

"New Orleans… I’m so excited to be working here."

Screenshot via Instagram

In another Instagram post, Edmonds shared details of a productive brainstorming session she had in the city with event planner Elise Gabrielle.

The collaboration seemed to be fruitful, with Edmonds describing the session as 'amazing' and expressing her enthusiasm for the creative process.

