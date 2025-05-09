Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Carolyne Chambers drops heartwarming reply to grandson reacting to Coach Prime’s preachings

Deion Sanders, known affectionately as “Grandpa Prime,” has been spending meaningful time with his grandson, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, who was born on Aug. 9, 2024, coincidentally, the same day Sanders celebrates his birthday.

Snow is the son of Deiondra Sanders, and his arrival has brought several tender moments into the public eye. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Sanders shared a short video of Snow relaxing on a couch next to a small dog and surrounded by stuffed animals.

In the background, a television plays a video of Sanders offering advice, presumably from one of his many motivational.

The post’s caption notes that Snow appeared to recognize his grandfather’s voice, with Sanders writing that his grandson is “receiving wisdom at a young age.”

Adding to the family moment, Sanders’ ex-wife, Carolyne Chambers, commented on the post, writing:

“Snow loves his GrandPrime.”

Deiondra Sanders also responded with a series of emojis:

“🔥👏😍.”

Screenshot, via Instagram

In previous posts, Sanders has shared photos of himself bottle-feeding Snow and celebrating his milestones, including his first television appearance.

Deion Sanders’ first grandchild, Baby Snow

Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax is a significant figure for the Sanders family as the very first grandchild of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

He is the son of Deiondra Sanders and R&B artist Jacquees, named in honor of Jacquees' late grandmother, Daisy Snow. The family introduced Snow in February, capturing the attention of fans, who highlighted his uncanny resemblance to Coach Prime.

Since the day he was born, Snow has been in the spotlight within the Sanders family. His first college football game was the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. He had traveled from there with his mother, Deiondra, to watch his grandfather Deion Sanders lead the Colorado Buffaloes against the BYU Cougars.

Motherhood has brought significant life changes for Deiondra. She has openly shared her personal growth and emotional journey in raising her son.

