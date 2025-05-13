Deion Sanders’ ex wife Pilar Sanders drops a 3-word comment on son Shilo’s latest milestone with the Buccaneers

Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, has reacted to Shilo Sanders' milestone.
In a video posted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Instagram, Sanders showed the new equipment (helmet, jersey and gloves) he will be wearing for his rookie season.
Pilar Sanders wrote a three-word response to the video.
"Yes. 'Interception gloves,'" Sanders commented.
Sanders is supporting her son and hopes that with the new gloves, he will be able to intercept the opposing quarterback's passes. However, when one looks at Shilo Sanders' record in college football with the Buffaloes, interceptions are something that he struggled to get.
In the six seasons of college football that Sanders played (two each for South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado), he only made six interceptions, with only one coming in a Buffaloes jersey.
While his injury affected the 2024 season, limiting his opportunities to add to his total, the expectations of him adding to this total were low. Sanders also recorded 67 tackles in each season in Colorado.
Shilo Sanders on why he chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
On Tuesday, Shilo Sanders revealed to Athlon Sports' Nick Faria why he chose to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Just look at the whole coaching staff," Sanders said. "It’s a real supportive coaching staff. Everybody wants to see everybody do good. Even the guys on the team. I’ve just been talking to everybody, and everybody is cool. We all want to see each other win, and it’s just a great environment to thrive in.”
According to Sanders, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles and the environment he created with the program convinced him to sign. No team selected Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft, which gave him some flexibility as an undrafted free agent to choose. He thinks he has chosen well and hopes to have a stellar rookie season.
