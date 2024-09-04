Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders expresses pride as son Shedeur Sanders completes 100 passing TDs: "So proud of you son"

Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, has regularly shown her support for her three children, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi Sanders during their sporting endeavors. On August 31, attended the Buffs' season-opening 31-26 win against the North Dakota State Bison, during which Shedeur threw four touchdowns.

The performance brought the quarterback's career total to 100 passing touchdowns. Pilar expressed her pride by celebrating this milestone with an Instagram post, featuring pictures of the duo.

"CONGRATS ON YOUR 100 PASSING TOUCHDOWNS!!! So proud of you son! Go #shedeursanders #legendary #ss2 #gobuffs #skobuffs," Pilar Sanders captioned the post.

Pilar Sanders' beefs with Coach Prime over Shelomi Sanders

The Sanders clan has always moved like a unit, going wherever the legendary Deion Sanders goes, including moving from Jackson State to Colorado when their father got the job.

While Shilo and Shedeur Sanders found success in Boulder, Shelomi Sanders barely played 11 minutes over five games during her Buffs career, which prompted her to enter the transfer portal in April and to join the HBCU Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Coach Prime was not pleased with his daughter's decision to enter the transfer portal and he voiced his frustration during an interview with "DVNR" on April 17.

"(It) was stupid," Sanders said. "You don't enter the portal. You get a team before you enter the portal. You kinda get a team before you enter the portal. You know, that's what I would advise a child. And I know, 'Well it's illegal...' C'mon, man."

Pilar Sanders took exception to her ex-husband's comments, addressing them on her YouTube channel. She stepped up to support her daughter and said that Deion Sanders was overly critical of Shelomi's decision.

The ever-supportive Pilar Sanders further claimed that her ex-husband barely attended his daughter's games and that he had his favorites among their children.

“When recruitment started out of high school going into college, and she was having colleges and universities starting to contact her, but the minute they did, yeah, her dad," Pilar said (per Atlanta Black Star) before the clip jumps to Shelomi saying, “Everyone thought I was going to JSU."

“When a child, a young adult, decides to step out on their own and even taking advice, not even in an arrogant way, not in a disrespectful way, but looking out for their own life, looking out for their own career, and doing what’s best to be done, the girl wants to play ball,” Pilar added. “How about supporting somebody else? We know you have your favorites. We all know that; we’ve all seen it throughout life.”

Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders have had a long-running feud that culminated in their divorce, although their relationship seemed to have thawed as they supported their children's sporting endeavors

