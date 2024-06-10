Former Colorado Buffaloes guard Shelomi Sanders entered the transfer portal in April, parting from her father, Deion Sanders, for the first time. She chose Alabama A&M that month, putting her back in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Her famous father was not pleased with her decision to leave Boulder, showing his displeasure at his daughter's move in May. Her mother, Pilar Sanders, has publicly supported her daughter's decision to move away from the family, which includes CU football stars Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

On Saturday, Pilar showed her support for her lastborn child on an Instagram post that details her intense workout sessions as she gears up for next season at her new program.

"Yeaaaasssss! Keep backing them down baby! Go @shelomisanders ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #proudmom #shelomisanders @detail_training," Pilar wrote.

When Shelomi Sanders announced her move to Alabama A&M, Pilar supported her with an Instagram story captioned:

"So proud of my beautiful babes! You have the courage, confidence, strength, and character to go anywhere, the drive to be the best and WIN. So happy you’re not settlin.’”

Shelomi Sanders hoping to kick-start her career

Alabama A&M is the third program that Shelomi Sanders will play for during her college basketball career.

During her stint at SWAC regular-season champion Jackson State (21-10) in 2022-23, she played only nine minutes in two games, scoring two points on five shots before following her father, Deion Sanders, to Boulder to play for the Lady Buffs.

At Colorado last season, she did not fare much better, playing 11 minutes in five games and scoring from beyond the arc before leaving. CU (24-10) was ranked 15th in the final AP poll and reached the Sweet 16.

Shelomi will have three years of eligibility remaining.

In an interview with the Jackson (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger, Alabama A&M coach Dawn Thornton was full of praise for Shelomi after the guard announced her transfer to the program.

“Shelomi is just what we need on 'The Hill,'" Thornton said. “Not only does she want to make a name for herself, but we also have the platform and the resources for her to do it.

"She is well-known for her game behind the arc, and I love big guards who can score the ball. She has great athleticism and will make it very hard for teams to zone us. Shelomi's commitment and determination will send her potential through the roof.”

Shelomi Sanders will hope to finally kick-start her college basketball career after stints at Jackson State and Colorado where she never had any meaningful game time.

